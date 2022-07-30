A.J. Allmendinger scores yet another road course win

Want to win an easy bet? Just pick A.J. Allmendinger to win a NASCAR road course race.

Allmendinger dominated Saturday’s Xfinity Series event on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, leading all but twenty laps from the pole to win for the third time in 2022. All three victories came on road courses with COTA and Portland being the other, while he now has eleven national series road victories to his name including two in the Cup Series (the second of which was the inaugural Cup race on the Indianapolis RC).

“God, I love this place,” remarked Allmendinger. “I knew Bowman was really good at the long runs, and so I tried to gap him as much as I could. God, I love Indy!”

A trio of Cup drivers hoped to challenge Allmendinger ahead of their race on Sunday, but Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and Chase Briscoe respectively finished a distant second, fourth, and fifth. Bowman was making his first Xfinity start since Michigan in 2018, while his last road race in the series was an eleventh at Mid-Ohio as a rookie in 2013.

“I probably was a little too nice on that last restart,” Bowman commented. “I knew he was going to be better than us firing off. At the end, we were definitely running him down, just not enough laps.”

Despite the top five, Chastain once again made enemies with someone else when he turned Sheldon Creed as they fought for fourth. Creed was fighting for a playoff position amid a tumultuous rookie campaign and ultimately had to settle for twenty-third after having to climb back through the order. Chastain has been the topic of scrutiny by many fans and peers for his driving style, most notably feuding with Denny Hamlin at the Cup level.

Three-time road course winner Ty Gibbs overcame a spin on lap 25 to finish eighth. Amusingly, fellow Monster Energy-sponsored driver Riley Herbst spun later on the lap.

“I just made some mistakes that didn’t help us out,” said Gibbs. “It’s just frustrating and something I shouldn’t be doing.”

Race results