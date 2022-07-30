NASCAR Xfinity Series

A.J. Allmendinger scores yet another road course win

Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Want to win an easy bet? Just pick A.J. Allmendinger to win a NASCAR road course race.

Allmendinger dominated Saturday’s Xfinity Series event on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, leading all but twenty laps from the pole to win for the third time in 2022. All three victories came on road courses with COTA and Portland being the other, while he now has eleven national series road victories to his name including two in the Cup Series (the second of which was the inaugural Cup race on the Indianapolis RC).

“God, I love this place,” remarked Allmendinger. “I knew Bowman was really good at the long runs, and so I tried to gap him as much as I could. God, I love Indy!”

A trio of Cup drivers hoped to challenge Allmendinger ahead of their race on Sunday, but Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, and Chase Briscoe respectively finished a distant second, fourth, and fifth. Bowman was making his first Xfinity start since Michigan in 2018, while his last road race in the series was an eleventh at Mid-Ohio as a rookie in 2013.

“I probably was a little too nice on that last restart,” Bowman commented. “I knew he was going to be better than us firing off. At the end, we were definitely running him down, just not enough laps.”

Despite the top five, Chastain once again made enemies with someone else when he turned Sheldon Creed as they fought for fourth. Creed was fighting for a playoff position amid a tumultuous rookie campaign and ultimately had to settle for twenty-third after having to climb back through the order. Chastain has been the topic of scrutiny by many fans and peers for his driving style, most notably feuding with Denny Hamlin at the Cup level.

Three-time road course winner Ty Gibbs overcame a spin on lap 25 to finish eighth. Amusingly, fellow Monster Energy-sponsored driver Riley Herbst spun later on the lap.

“I just made some mistakes that didn’t help us out,” said Gibbs. “It’s just frustrating and something I shouldn’t be doing.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1116A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet62Running
2417Alex Bowman*Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
3107Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
41892Ross Chastain*DGM RacingChevrolet62Running
567Chase Briscoe*SS-Green Light RacingFord62Running
6398Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord62Running
751Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
8254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota62Running
9921Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet62Running
1079Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
111110Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet62Running
121436Alex LabbéDGM RacingChevrolet62Running
131245Sage KaramAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet62Running
1488Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
153619Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota62Running
16172Brett MoffittOur MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
173026Santino FerrucciSam Hunt RacingToyota62Running
182623Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
192951Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet62Running
20276Ty Dillon*JD MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
21344Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
221611Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet62Running
23152Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet62Running
241988Miguel PaludoJR MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
25228Andy LallySS-Green Light RacingFord62Running
262068Austin Dillon*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
273139Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord62Running
283538Patrick GallagherRSS RacingFord62Running
292391Preston PardusDGM RacingChevrolet62Running
302834Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
31325Scott HeckertB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet62Running
322448Kaz Grala*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet61Running
332531Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet61Running
343847Brandon BrownMike Harmon RacingChevrolet58Suspension
351318Bubba Wallace*Joe Gibbs RacingToyota28Engine
363344Ryan EllisAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet17Accident
373735Parker Kligerman*Emerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota11Accident
382127Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet0Track Bar
DNQ66J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsToyota
DNQ78Josh WilliamsB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ13Brad PérezMBM MotorsportsToyota
DNQ90Mason FilippiDGM RacingChevrolet
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
