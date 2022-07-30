GB3

Browning, Voisin share GB3 poles at Silverstone

Credit: Jakob Ebrey

Luke Browning and Callum Voisin took pole position for Races 1 and 2 respectively as the GB3 Championship visited Silverstone for the second time this season.

Nico Christodoulou was the first to set a representative time, with a 1:54.771, before Arden Motorsport team-mate Alex Connor and Carlin‘s Roberto Faria pushed him down to third.

Championship challenger Joel Granfors went up to second with his third lap, between Faria and Max Esterson.

Bryce Aron and John Bennett shot up the order at just over half-distance, as Tommy Smith and Nick Gilkes also improved in the midfield.

Christodoulou had slipped down the standings after his first lap, before going back up to seventh, as Mikkel Grundtvig and Branden Oxley also improved.

Cian Shields went up to P12, as Matthew Rees and Luke Browning had yet to set competitive times, Rees having had a lap disallowed for track limits at Copse.

Tom Lebbon finally showed his hand and went quickest with six minutes remaining, before being deposed by Christodoulou and Browning, who went six tenths quicker.

John Bennett shot up the order to go second, just ahead of Rees, before Lebbon improved again, with Marcos Flack and Zak Taylor seeing times deleted.

Gilkes improved to P16, before Javier Sagrera went P2, less than a tenth off Browning.

Alex Connor set a 1:53.813 to go ninth, while Gilkes, Lebbon and Bennett also improved.

Cian Shields went up eight positions while Callum Voisin went up to fourth.

Browning will start Race 1 from pole, while Voisin’s second-best lap puts him on pole for Sunday’s Race 2.

GB3 Championship Silverstone Qualifying Results:

Pos.No.NameNat.TeamTime/Gap
15Luke BrowningGBRHitech GP1:53.188
235Callum VoisinGBRCarlin+0.041s
350Joel GranforsSWEFortec Motorsport+0.086s
431Javier SagreraSPACarlin+0.091s
534Tom LebbonGBRElite Motorsport+0.102s
627John BennettGBRElite Motorsport+0.123s
722Nico ChristodoulouCANArden Motorsport+0.264s
87Roberto FariaBRACarlin+0.330s
953Matthew ReesGBRJHR Developments+0.392s
1042Max EstersonUSADouglas Motorsport+0.550s
1167James HedleyGBRJHR Developments+0.570s
126Cian ShieldsGBRHitech GP+0.577s
134Bryce AronUSAHitech GP+0.619s
1432Alex ConnorGBRArden Motorsport+0.625s
158McKenzy CresswellGBRChris Dittmann Racing+0.767s
1677David MoralesUSAArden Motorsport+0.831s
1764Nick GilkesCANHillspeed+0.945s
1811Marcos FlackAUSDouglas Motorsport+1.038s
1968Branden OxleyGBRChris Dittmann Racing+1.052s
2016Tommy SmithAUSDouglas Motorsport+1.116s
2143Mikkel GrundtvigDENFortec Motorsport+1.460s
2221Zak TaylorGBRFortec Motorsport+1.614s
2312Ayrton OriUSAChris Dittmann Racing+2.153s
