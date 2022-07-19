EuroNASCAR trophy tweaked for 2022

Italian jewellery maker Tijey has maintained a partnership with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series since 2020, designing the trophies for its series champions. During the 9/10 July NASCAR GP Italy at Autodromo Vallelunga, the parties revealed a modified trophy for the 2022 EuroNASCAR PRO and 2 champions.

Since Tijey’s arrival, the 6082 Aluminum Alloy 6082-T6 championship trophy has strongly resembled and is based on the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Bill France Trophy by Jostens, featuring a chalice design with the outlines of each track on the schedule along the top. The Tijey trophy is 700 mm tall with a 235 mm base and weighs 9.2 kg. A smaller version (390 mm x 140 mm and 6 kg) is available for the EuroNASCAR 2 champion that Tijey began handing out in 2021.

“The secret behind the trophy is that it’s inspired by racing car parts and race tracks,” commented Tijey’s Luca Saladino. “Our business is to build racing parts and our goal is to expand and widen our portfolio. This is a special trophy for a very special champion. It’s a trophy for eternity, indestructible and strong like the competition in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.”

For 2022, the trophy’s supports are coloured red. By contrast, the 2020 version was strictly silver before becoming blue in 2021.

“If you become the EuroNASCAR PRO champion, you have to get a really special trophy,” said Euro Series head Jérôme Galpin. “This is just a beautiful piece of industry and art. We are really proud about what Tijey created here for the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and its champion.”

Tijey also presents a custom ring at each race weekend for the driver who scored the most points in that round, who is dubbed the Tijey Fastest Driver. Alon Day won the award for the GP Italy.

“Since September 2020, Tijey has been alongside EuroNASCAR to give unique emotions with the creation of splendid trophies,” the company posted on social media. “For the 2022 season, a version of the EuroNASCAR trophy made of 9.8kg of beauty will be presented. Titanium, resistance and made in Italy: three ingredients for unparalleled trophies.”