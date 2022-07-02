Jamie Chadwick Claims Fourth 2022 Victory at Silverstone

British racing driver Jamie Chadwick has extended her W Series championship lead after starting from pole position at Silverstone, meaning she has now won all four races in the 2022 season and has a flawless 100 points in the drivers standings.

Chadwick showed strong pace from the start of the race, pulling away from the field and creating a comfortable gap. It was an incredible afternoon for the British star as she took her home race by storm, finishing 19 seconds ahead of Finish driver Emma Kimilainen, who took second place after starting behind Chadwick at the start.

It was fellow Brit Abbi Pulling who grabbed the third step of the podium not long after a collision with Kimilainen on the penultimate lap, leaving her second in the drivers standings with 56 points. Pulling also kept the pressure on Fabienne Wohlwend and overtook her when she made a mistake at Village corner of the circuit, maintaining her third position when crossing the chequered flag.

Unfortunately it was not an afternoon to be remembered for Pulling’s mentor Alice Powell after she stalled her Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors car during the formation lap, meaning she dropped down to seventeenth before the lights went out and was unable to overtake the field back to second before the first safety car line, earning herself a 10 second penalty. Once Powell entered into the pits to fulfil her penalty, she ended up dropping down to eighteenth, finding herself all the way at the back of the field, meaning she had a lot of overtaking to do to get back to her starting position.

Round 4 of the W Series championship will take place at Le Castellet in three weeks in France, on 22 – 23 July.