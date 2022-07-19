Layne Riggs to make Truck debut at IRP

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will see a Riggs compete for the first time in eight years as the family’s newest generation moves in. On Tuesday, Layne Riggs announced he will make his Truck début at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on 29 July, driving the #62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Halmar Friesen Racing.

The 20-year-old is the son of Scott Riggs, a regular across all three NASCAR national series in the 2000s and perennial championship contender in the now-Xfinity and Truck Series with four and five wins, respectively. Scott, who finished fifth in the 2001 Truck championship, last ran a NASCAR race in 2014 when he made two Truck starts before stepping away due to a lack of funding and to support his son’s career.

HFR’s crew chief Trip Bruce served in the same capacity for Scott during said pair of 2014 Truck races at RBR Enterprises, and previously worked with him at Evernham Motorsports during the 2006 Xfinity season.

“I’m so thankful to get this opportunity,” said Riggs. “My dad and Trip Bruce were friends back in the day and Trip watched us the night we swept both races at Hickory Motor Speedway. It’s all about timing and hopefully I can make everyone proud.”

Layne is pursuing a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship and currently leads the Division I standings with thirteen race wins. Most of his regional starts have come at Hickory, Dominion Speedway, South Boston Speedway, and Wake County Speedway. He also competes in the CARS Late Model Tour, where he has six career wins and finished runner-up in the 2020 points.

“I know this is going to be a big learning curve for me,” he continued. “The Trucks have radial tyres and are much heavier. Aero is going to be involved and that’s something I’ve never really had to deal with before. A lot of curveballs are being thrown at me, but I have a lot of good people on my side to help me tackle this the best I can.

“A top-ten finish would be a good goal. I want to win every race I’m a part of, but we have to be realistic against guys who are veterans. If I can have a good showing and let everyone know I was there, then I’ll be happy.”

HFR fields the #52 full-time for owner Stewart Friesen but has brought out the #62 for his wife Jessica and Todd Bodine in his quest for 800 career NASCAR starts. Bodine, a two-time Truck champion, holds the #62’s best finish of tenth at Darlington in May.