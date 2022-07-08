Ukraine’s Yevgen Sokolovskiy to run solidary scheme in Euro Series

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its fifth month, it goes without saying that Ukrainians at home and abroad have been impacted. Although Yevgen Sokolovskiy currently lives in Germany, he has helped support refugee efforts and will now intend to show support for his country via his NASCAR Whelen Euro Series car.

Hailing from Odessa, Sokolovskiy is the only active Ukrainian driver in the Euro Series, competing in the EuroNASCAR PRO division (Igor Romanov, a television director by trade, also occasionally dabbles in the series). In solidarity with his nation, his #48 Marko Stipp Motorsport Chevrolet will feature a slight colour adjustment to blue and yellow to match Ukraine’s flag. The new livery, dubbed by the team as the “Ukraine Tribute Scheme”, is virtually identical to his original Gulf Oil-sponsored car, save for the change from Gulf orange to yellow. It intends to be used for the rest of the 2022 season.

According to a team release, the new look is intended to “mark a clear sign against the ongoing war in the home country of Sokolovskiy and express its solidarity and support to all Ukrainians in these dark times.”

While Odessa has not been the site of major combat beyond bombings, Sokolovskiy’s mother and sister departed the city for Bulgaria after the invasion began. Sokolovskiy, who resides in Düsseldorf, noted that although his family is safe, “It is not easy knowing friends with families being panicked about the war and if they should stay in Ukraine or not.”

He told NBC Sports in April, “Last two years I have questions from people, ‘Why do you drive with the Ukraine flag? You’ve lived in Germany for twenty years.’ I am a citizen of Ukraine. I have a Ukraine passport. […] I am proud of my country.”

The invasion, widely condemned since its beginning if not before, sparked various actions from the motorsport world such as NASCAR Cup Series team Hendrick Motorsports donating to a relief fund by Samaritan’s Purse for every lap led at Las Vegas in March, Team Penske giving $1 million to the World Central Kitchen to provide for food, and Richard Childress supplying ammunition to the Ukrainian military. Teams like Spire Motorsports and Xfinity Series operation B.J. McLeod Motorsports have raced with Ukrainian tribute liveries, while Penske’s cars were among those with a Ukrainian flag decal added.

Sokolovskiy, who finished runner-up in the Legends Trophy standings in 2021, is thirteenth in points entering this weekend’s NASCAR GP Italy in Vallelunga.

Back home, the Federation Automobile de l’Ukraine suspended sanctioned racing in May. Nevertheless, the FAU will field a national team at the FIA Motorsport Games in October.