Whelen Euro Series revives NASCAR GP Germany with Oschersleben visit in 2023

After three years away, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will return to Germany, and in a new location. On Wednesday, the series announced a multi-year agreement to resume the NASCAR GP Germany at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in 2023. The event will take place at the 3.69-km Börde circuit for at least three years.

“We are really proud to be a part of the EuroNASCAR championship in 2023,” said track general manager Ralph Bohnhorst. “With the mix of racing and event it will be a chance to create a big happening for the middle of Germany.”

The announcement comes just two days after Motorsport Arena Oschersleben celebrated the twenty-five-year anniversary of its opening. The track is mainly known for its slate of touring car series such as the ADAC GT Masters, which has visited it since 2007, while the FIA World Touring Car Championship competed there from 2005 to 2011. Other touring car series to race at Oschersleben include DTM between 2000 and 2015, the FIA GT Championship, and TCR Europe. The World Superbike Championship also held rounds from 2000 to 2004.

“There is a great motorsport fan base in Germany and we are very happy to bring NASCAR Pure Racing back to them,” commented EuroNASCAR CEO Jérôme Galpin. “Thanks to Ralph Bohnhorst and his crew, Motorsport Arena Oschersleben is the perfect place to do so, with central location in Germany and track layout allowing fans to enjoy most of the action.”

The NASCAR GP Germany débuted in 2010 at the Nürburgring, which then hosted it again in 2014. The Hockenheimring welcomed the event in 2017 and continued to do so before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its absence from the NWES calendar since 2020.