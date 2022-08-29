Bieri, Carriker, Shredder to make SST debuts at Bristol

With the Stadium Super Trucks‘ upcoming weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway being in support to YouTuber and SST driver Cleetus McFarland‘s Bristol 1000, it is only appropriate that other content creators take part in either or both. Such names will include a trio of SST newcomers as Derek Bieri, Matt Carriker, and Fielding Shredder tested trucks at series headquarters on Monday in preparation for their maiden starts.

Bieri runs Vice Grip Garage, which has 1.3 million subscribers and focuses on restoring and driving classic vehicles. His most-viewed video, a 2021 effort to start up and drive a 1968 Buick LeSabre 400, has over ten million views. He frequently shows up to races organised by McFarland including the Bristol 1000.

Unlike Bieri and McFarland, Carriker’s YouTube channel DemolitionRanch focuses on firearms. Launching his page in 2014, he is one of the top gun personalities on the site with over eleven million subscribers. A veterinarian by trade, the Carriker family also runs two channels covering veterinary care (Vet Ranch) and vlogging (OffTheRanch), which respectively have 2.85 million and 4.2 million subscribers.

Despite the different account scope from his fellow SST newcomers, he is well familiar with off-road racing, having owned a Trophy Truck. He worked with various teams at the SCORE International Baja 1000 three times, such as supporting the Trophy Truck Spec of Dion Podgurny for the 2016 race. Carriker has also taken part in the Mint 400 and expressed interest in running King of the Hammers.

Shredder is a drift racer whose Shredder Racing channel boasts 47.2 thousand subs. He broke into the larger media scene in 2019 when he starred in the Netflix drifting series Hyperdrive, where he finished third. His contract with Netflix—which included an NDA on discussing the show—expired earlier this year, which permitted him to provide such content for his page.

He will pilot the Continental Tire truck, which has been split between Jerett Brooks, Cory Winner, and Matt Brabham in 2022. Winner’s SST début also came in said vehicle, while Brabham won the overall in his starts.

“Literally a dream come true,” said Shredder. “I’ve been wanting to drive these ever since the very moment I saw one go off a jump. I was like, ‘Well, that’s the sickest thing ever. That’s maybe cooler than drifting.'”

Bieri, Carriker, McFarland, and SST head Robby Gordon are among those pulling double duty by racing in both the trucks and the Bristol 1000. More content creators are expected to do the same as additional testing is scheduled for Tuesday. Approximately fourteen drivers are expected to comprise the SST grid.