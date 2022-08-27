Jeremy Clements survives wild Wawa 250

It is often said that superspeedway racing is like a lottery as its propensity for crashes and drafting strategy lead to a mixed bag of nuts for the final results. In the case of Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, only two of the top-ten finishers were locked into the playoffs prior to the green flag, with Jeremy Clements winning in triple overtime to become a third.

Clements assumed the lead as the third overtime, which occurred after the first two ended with multi-car wrecks, began. Despite pressure from A.J. Allmendinger, Brandon Brown, and Timmy Hill, Clements held the position as he took the white flag. Riley Herbst spun prior to the leaders starting the final lap, but NASCAR elected to wait until Clements crossed the start/finish line to wave the yellow flag and end the race under caution, mercifully ending an event that had been rain delayed, plagued by multiple crashes, and ended at 1 AM local time.

Due to the rain delay pushing the race’s conclusion into 27 August, the win comes exactly five years after Clements’ only other career win at Road America in 2017.

“We survived that big wreck back there, it was like a Days of Thunder wreck,” Clements recalled of the crash in the first overtime. “Then I was like, ‘If we can just keep up with these guys, it’ll be a good day, top five and bring this car home in one piece.’ But this is incredible.”

Hill had momentum on Clements until the caution ended a chance at a last-lap run, but he still scored his best career finish of second. With J.J. Yeley scoring a ninth, perennial underdog MBM Motorsports was the only team with multiple cars in the top ten.

The attrition also led to strong days for many fellow small operations. Sage Karam of Alpha Prime Racing and JD Motorsports‘ Ryan Vargas respectively placed fifth and sixth for their highest finishes to date, while part-timer Kyle Sieg notched his maiden top ten. Alex Labbé‘s eighth marked his second top ten of 2022, while Jesse Iwuji‘s strategy of dropping to the rear for late restarts to avoid damaging his car paid off as he still came home a strong eleventh for the first top-twenty finish of his Xfinity career.

While the above were in celebratory moods, heartbreak was evident for fourth-placed Brown, whose 2022 season has been derailed by a lack of funding and told on-site media that he needed to win to ensure sponsorship. Brown lost his full-time ride with family team Brandonbilt Motorsports but was able to return with longtime sponsor Larry’s Hard Lemonade, who had severed ties with him following a preseason sponsorship fiasco.

Chevrolets swept the top five for the first time at Daytona since 2011 when they held the first six spots.

