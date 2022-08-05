Stadium SUPER Trucks

Robert Stout wins frantic SST Nashville qualifying

Credit: Rob Harris

A wild Stadium Super Trucks qualifying took place on the streets of Nashville as less than half a second separated five drivers vying for the top spot on Friday. By the end, Robert Stout won his first career Fastest Qualifier with a time of 1:54.243.

Stout, winner of Nashville Race #2 in 2021, was the strongest performer throughout the session as he led for much of it with Gavin Harlien in tow. However, Ryan Beat, 2021 Fastest Qualifier Matt Brabham, and Max Gordon had other plans in the final three minutes as the trio surpassed Harlien. Brabham and Gordon then out-paced Stout before the countdown clock hit zero to signify the field had one last lap to complete before qualifying ended.

It was on said lap that Stout set his final flying run, recording a time that knocked Brabham off the top spot by just .126 of a second. Brabham himself barely held off Gordon for second with an advantage of a mere .086.

Beat qualified fourth for his first SST start since the 2019 season opener. Harlien rounded out the top five .492 back of Stout.

The second half of the ten-driver field trailed Stout by nearly three seconds, with Stanton Barrett placing sixth at 1:57.241. Ben Maier, Zoey Edenholm, Bill Hynes, and Cleetus McFarland followed.

Race #1 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:15 PM Central Time. Sunday will see Race #2 at 5:05 PM.

Qualifying results

PositionNumberDriverFastest TimeMargin
128Robert Stout1:54.243Leader
283Matt Brabham1:54.369+ .126
377Max Gordon1:54.455+ .212
451Ryan Beat1:54.598+ .355
555Gavin Harlien1:54.735+ .492
6F26Stanton Barrett1:57.241+ 2.998
767Ben Maier1:57.770+ 3.527
821Zoey Edenholm1:59.054+ 4.811
957Bill Hynes1:59.639+ 5.396
101776Cleetus McFarland2:00.383+ 6.140
