2023 NASCAR national calendars revealed

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series schedules will mostly be the same, but the few changes mark radically different turns for the sanctioning body set to enter its seventy-fifth year.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

The season begins with Kennedy’s brainchild, a return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the exhibition Busch Light Clash after a successful inaugural run in 2021. The rest of the Cup schedule is mostly alike to the previous year, save for two massive changes as the All-Star Race on 21 May will take place at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway while the series visits a street circuit in Chicago on 2 July.

North Wilkesboro last hosted a Cup race in 1996 and had fallen into disrepair over the next two decades before restoration projects began earlier this year. The Truck Series will support the All-Star Race with its own event there, and previously ran a pair of races at the track in 1995 and 1996. The North Carolina speedway, whose location also places it in close proximity to sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the following week’s Coca-Cola 600, takes over the exhibition from the much maligned Texas Motor Speedway, who will only host one Cup race for the first time since 2004.

Chicago will host the Cup and Xfinity Series in the first national series street races, giving the area a new event after losing Chicagoland Speedway. It will be one of eight Xfinity road course races including a new date at Sonoma Raceway to support the Cup Series, taking the slot filled by the Trucks.

The Trucks also lose their Knoxville Raceway date after two seasons, but in turn acquires a 27 August race at the Milwaukee Mile. The century-old oval last hosted the Truck Series from 1995 to 2009.

While the ten Cup playoff races remain the same, the Xfinity playoffs will begin at Bristol Motor Speedway in a departure from the previous three years where the short track was the regular season finale. Like in 2022, the 2023 Truck postseason kicks off at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

All three series will conclude their schedules with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth straight year.

Cup Series schedule

#TrackDate
Ex.Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Clash)5 February
Ex.Daytona International Speedway (Duels)16 February
1Daytona International Speedway19 February
2Auto Club Speedway26 February
3Las Vegas Motor Speedway5 March
4Phoenix Raceway12 March
5Atlanta Motor Speedway19 March
6Circuit of the Americas26 March
7Richmond Raceway2 April
8Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt9 April
9Martinsville Speedway16 April
10Talladega Superspeedway23 April
11Dover Motor Speedway30 April
12Kansas Speedway7 May
13Darlington Raceway14 May
Ex.North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race)21 May
14Charlotte Motor Speedway28 May
15World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway4 June
16Sonoma Raceway11 June
17Nashville Superspeedway25 June
18Chicago Street Race2 July
19Atlanta Motor Speedway9 July
20New Hampshire Motor Speedway16 July
21Pocono Raceway23 July
22Richmond Raceway30 July
23Michigan International Speedway6 August
24Indianapolis Motor Speedway13 August
25Watkins Glen International20 August
26Daytona International Speedway26 August
27Darlington Raceway3 September
28Kansas Speedway10 September
29Bristol Motor Speedway16 September
30Texas Motor Speedway24 September
31Talladega Superspeedway1 October
32Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval8 October
33Las Vegas Motor Speedway15 October
34Homestead-Miami Speedway22 October
35Martinsville Speedway29 October
36Phoenix Raceway5 November

Xfinity Series schedule

#TrackDate
1Daytona International Speedway18 February
2Auto Club Speedway25 February
3Las Vegas Motor Speedway4 March
4Phoenix Raceway11 March
5Atlanta Motor Speedway18 March
6Circuit of the Americas25 March
7Richmond Raceway1 April
8Martinsville Speedway15 April
9Talladega Superspeedway22 April
10Dover Motor Speedway29 April
11Darlington Raceway13 May
12Charlotte Motor Speedway27 May
13Portland International Raceway3 June
14Sonoma Raceway10 June
15Nashville Superspeedway24 June
16Chicago Street Race1 July
17Atlanta Motor Speedway8 July
18New Hampshire Motor Speedway15 July
19Pocono Raceway22 July
20Road America29 July
21Michigan International Speedway5 August
22Indianapolis Motor Speedway12 August
23Watkins Glen International19 August
24Daytona International Speedway25 August
25Darlington Raceway2 September
26Kansas Speedway9 September
27Bristol Motor Speedway15 September
28Texas Motor Speedway23 September
29Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval7 October
30Las Vegas Motor Speedway14 October
31Homestead-Miami Speedway21 October
32Martinsville Speedway28 October
33Phoenix Raceway4 November

Truck Series schedule

#TrackDate
1Daytona International Speedway17 February
2Las Vegas Motor Speedway3 March
3Atlanta Motor Speedway18 March
4Circuit of the Americas25 March
5Texas Motor Speedway1 April
6Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt8 April
7Martinsville Speedway14 April
8Kansas Speedway6 May
9Darlington Raceway12 May
10North Wilkesboro Speedway20 May
11Charlotte Motor Speedway26 May
12World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway3 June
13Nashville Superspeedway23 June
14Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course8 July
15Pocono Raceway22 July
16Richmond Raceway29 July
17Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park11 August
18Milwaukee Mile27 August
19Kansas Speedway8 September
20Bristol Motor Speedway14 September
21Talladega Superspeedway30 September
22Homestead-Miami Speedway21 October
23Phoenix Raceway3 November
