2023 NASCAR national calendars revealed

The 2023 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series schedules will mostly be the same, but the few changes mark radically different turns for the sanctioning body set to enter its seventy-fifth year.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

The season begins with Kennedy’s brainchild, a return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the exhibition Busch Light Clash after a successful inaugural run in 2021. The rest of the Cup schedule is mostly alike to the previous year, save for two massive changes as the All-Star Race on 21 May will take place at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway while the series visits a street circuit in Chicago on 2 July.

North Wilkesboro last hosted a Cup race in 1996 and had fallen into disrepair over the next two decades before restoration projects began earlier this year. The Truck Series will support the All-Star Race with its own event there, and previously ran a pair of races at the track in 1995 and 1996. The North Carolina speedway, whose location also places it in close proximity to sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the following week’s Coca-Cola 600, takes over the exhibition from the much maligned Texas Motor Speedway, who will only host one Cup race for the first time since 2004.

Chicago will host the Cup and Xfinity Series in the first national series street races, giving the area a new event after losing Chicagoland Speedway. It will be one of eight Xfinity road course races including a new date at Sonoma Raceway to support the Cup Series, taking the slot filled by the Trucks.

The Trucks also lose their Knoxville Raceway date after two seasons, but in turn acquires a 27 August race at the Milwaukee Mile. The century-old oval last hosted the Truck Series from 1995 to 2009.

While the ten Cup playoff races remain the same, the Xfinity playoffs will begin at Bristol Motor Speedway in a departure from the previous three years where the short track was the regular season finale. Like in 2022, the 2023 Truck postseason kicks off at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

All three series will conclude their schedules with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth straight year.

Cup Series schedule

# Track Date Ex. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Clash) 5 February Ex. Daytona International Speedway (Duels) 16 February 1 Daytona International Speedway 19 February 2 Auto Club Speedway 26 February 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 5 March 4 Phoenix Raceway 12 March 5 Atlanta Motor Speedway 19 March 6 Circuit of the Americas 26 March 7 Richmond Raceway 2 April 8 Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt 9 April 9 Martinsville Speedway 16 April 10 Talladega Superspeedway 23 April 11 Dover Motor Speedway 30 April 12 Kansas Speedway 7 May 13 Darlington Raceway 14 May Ex. North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race) 21 May 14 Charlotte Motor Speedway 28 May 15 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 4 June 16 Sonoma Raceway 11 June 17 Nashville Superspeedway 25 June 18 Chicago Street Race 2 July 19 Atlanta Motor Speedway 9 July 20 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 16 July 21 Pocono Raceway 23 July 22 Richmond Raceway 30 July 23 Michigan International Speedway 6 August 24 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 13 August 25 Watkins Glen International 20 August 26 Daytona International Speedway 26 August 27 Darlington Raceway 3 September 28 Kansas Speedway 10 September 29 Bristol Motor Speedway 16 September 30 Texas Motor Speedway 24 September 31 Talladega Superspeedway 1 October 32 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 8 October 33 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 15 October 34 Homestead-Miami Speedway 22 October 35 Martinsville Speedway 29 October 36 Phoenix Raceway 5 November

Xfinity Series schedule

# Track Date 1 Daytona International Speedway 18 February 2 Auto Club Speedway 25 February 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 4 March 4 Phoenix Raceway 11 March 5 Atlanta Motor Speedway 18 March 6 Circuit of the Americas 25 March 7 Richmond Raceway 1 April 8 Martinsville Speedway 15 April 9 Talladega Superspeedway 22 April 10 Dover Motor Speedway 29 April 11 Darlington Raceway 13 May 12 Charlotte Motor Speedway 27 May 13 Portland International Raceway 3 June 14 Sonoma Raceway 10 June 15 Nashville Superspeedway 24 June 16 Chicago Street Race 1 July 17 Atlanta Motor Speedway 8 July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 15 July 19 Pocono Raceway 22 July 20 Road America 29 July 21 Michigan International Speedway 5 August 22 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 12 August 23 Watkins Glen International 19 August 24 Daytona International Speedway 25 August 25 Darlington Raceway 2 September 26 Kansas Speedway 9 September 27 Bristol Motor Speedway 15 September 28 Texas Motor Speedway 23 September 29 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval 7 October 30 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 14 October 31 Homestead-Miami Speedway 21 October 32 Martinsville Speedway 28 October 33 Phoenix Raceway 4 November

Truck Series schedule