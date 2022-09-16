2023 NASCAR national calendars revealed

The 2023 NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series schedules will mostly be the same, but the few changes mark radically different turns for the sanctioning body set to enter its seventy-fifth year.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy Ben Kennedy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”
The season begins with Kennedy’s brainchild, a return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the exhibition Busch Light Clash after a successful inaugural run in 2021. The rest of the Cup schedule is mostly alike to the previous year, save for two massive changes as the All-Star Race on 21 May will take place at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway while the series visits a street circuit in Chicago on 2 July.
North Wilkesboro last hosted a Cup race in 1996 and had fallen into disrepair over the next two decades before restoration projects began earlier this year. The Truck Series will support the All-Star Race with its own event there, and previously ran a pair of races at the track in 1995 and 1996. The North Carolina speedway, whose location also places it in close proximity to sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of the following week’s Coca-Cola 600, takes over the exhibition from the much maligned Texas Motor Speedway, who will only host one Cup race for the first time since 2004.
Chicago will host the Cup and Xfinity Series in the first national series street races, giving the area a new event after losing Chicagoland Speedway. It will be one of eight Xfinity road course races including a new date at Sonoma Raceway to support the Cup Series, taking the slot filled by the Trucks.
The Trucks also lose their Knoxville Raceway date after two seasons, but in turn acquires a 27 August race at the Milwaukee Mile. The century-old oval last hosted the Truck Series from 1995 to 2009.
While the ten Cup playoff races remain the same, the Xfinity playoffs will begin at Bristol Motor Speedway in a departure from the previous three years where the short track was the regular season finale. Like in 2022, the 2023 Truck postseason kicks off at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
All three series will conclude their schedules with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth straight year.
Cup Series schedule
|#
|Track
|Date
|Ex.
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Clash)
|5 February
|Ex.
|Daytona International Speedway (Duels)
|16 February
|1
|Daytona International Speedway
|19 February
|2
|Auto Club Speedway
|26 February
|3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|5 March
|4
|Phoenix Raceway
|12 March
|5
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|19 March
|6
|Circuit of the Americas
|26 March
|7
|Richmond Raceway
|2 April
|8
|Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
|9 April
|9
|Martinsville Speedway
|16 April
|10
|Talladega Superspeedway
|23 April
|11
|Dover Motor Speedway
|30 April
|12
|Kansas Speedway
|7 May
|13
|Darlington Raceway
|14 May
|Ex.
|North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race)
|21 May
|14
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|28 May
|15
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|4 June
|16
|Sonoma Raceway
|11 June
|17
|Nashville Superspeedway
|25 June
|18
|Chicago Street Race
|2 July
|19
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|9 July
|20
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|16 July
|21
|Pocono Raceway
|23 July
|22
|Richmond Raceway
|30 July
|23
|Michigan International Speedway
|6 August
|24
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|13 August
|25
|Watkins Glen International
|20 August
|26
|Daytona International Speedway
|26 August
|27
|Darlington Raceway
|3 September
|28
|Kansas Speedway
|10 September
|29
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|16 September
|30
|Texas Motor Speedway
|24 September
|31
|Talladega Superspeedway
|1 October
|32
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|8 October
|33
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|15 October
|34
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|22 October
|35
|Martinsville Speedway
|29 October
|36
|Phoenix Raceway
|5 November
Xfinity Series schedule
|#
|Track
|Date
|1
|Daytona International Speedway
|18 February
|2
|Auto Club Speedway
|25 February
|3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|4 March
|4
|Phoenix Raceway
|11 March
|5
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|18 March
|6
|Circuit of the Americas
|25 March
|7
|Richmond Raceway
|1 April
|8
|Martinsville Speedway
|15 April
|9
|Talladega Superspeedway
|22 April
|10
|Dover Motor Speedway
|29 April
|11
|Darlington Raceway
|13 May
|12
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|27 May
|13
|Portland International Raceway
|3 June
|14
|Sonoma Raceway
|10 June
|15
|Nashville Superspeedway
|24 June
|16
|Chicago Street Race
|1 July
|17
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|8 July
|18
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|15 July
|19
|Pocono Raceway
|22 July
|20
|Road America
|29 July
|21
|Michigan International Speedway
|5 August
|22
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|12 August
|23
|Watkins Glen International
|19 August
|24
|Daytona International Speedway
|25 August
|25
|Darlington Raceway
|2 September
|26
|Kansas Speedway
|9 September
|27
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|15 September
|28
|Texas Motor Speedway
|23 September
|29
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|7 October
|30
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|14 October
|31
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|21 October
|32
|Martinsville Speedway
|28 October
|33
|Phoenix Raceway
|4 November
Truck Series schedule
|#
|Track
|Date
|1
|Daytona International Speedway
|17 February
|2
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|3 March
|3
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|18 March
|4
|Circuit of the Americas
|25 March
|5
|Texas Motor Speedway
|1 April
|6
|Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
|8 April
|7
|Martinsville Speedway
|14 April
|8
|Kansas Speedway
|6 May
|9
|Darlington Raceway
|12 May
|10
|North Wilkesboro Speedway
|20 May
|11
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|26 May
|12
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|3 June
|13
|Nashville Superspeedway
|23 June
|14
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|8 July
|15
|Pocono Raceway
|22 July
|16
|Richmond Raceway
|29 July
|17
|Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|11 August
|18
|Milwaukee Mile
|27 August
|19
|Kansas Speedway
|8 September
|20
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|14 September
|21
|Talladega Superspeedway
|30 September
|22
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|21 October
|23
|Phoenix Raceway
|3 November