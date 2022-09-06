NASCAR Truck Series

Brett Moffitt returns to Trucks at Kansas

Credit: SMD Racing

After losing his NASCAR Xfinity Series ride due to a lack of funding, Brett Moffitt has landed back in the Camping World Truck Series as he returns to AM Racing for Friday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

“AM Racing is proud to have Brett Moffitt back behind the wheel of our #22 Chevrolet Silverado at Kansas Speedway,” said team principal Kevin Cywinski. “Brett has been an asset to our organization in his two prior races with us and we know given his talent and track record at Kansas we will have an opportunity to contend for the win.”

The 2018 Truck Series champion ran Knoxville with AM in June, but crashed out and finished thirty-second. He also contested the 2021 Knoxville race with the team only to retire from that as well.

Moffitt had been running full-time in the Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports before departing the team after Indianapolis in July for sponsorship issues. Our has since replaced Moffitt with Truck driver Blaine Perkins for the rest of the year.

“I am really excited to get back behind the #22 Chevrolet Silverado RST for AM Racing at Kansas,” commented Moffitt. “We’ve had a fair amount of success at Kansas Speedway over the years in Trucks. Thanks to everyone at AM Racing for allowing me to get back in their truck for this race and all of the partners for their support throughout this year.”

Moffitt finished second and first in two Kansas Truck starts in 2020.

