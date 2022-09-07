NASCAR Xfinity Series

Brett Moffitt returns to Xfinity at Kansas with SSGLR

By
1 Mins read
Credit: SMD Designs

Brett Moffitt went from having no NASCAR ride to two in one weekend. A day after announcing he would enter Friday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway for AM Racing, he added the following day’s Xfinity Series event there with SS-Green Light Racing. He will drive the #07 Ford Mustang.

Moffitt had been running the full Xfinity schedule for Our Motorsports before being booted from the team after Indianapolis in July due to a lack of funding. He did not run any races in August or the Darlington weekend to kick off September. At the time of his exit, he was sixteenth in points with four top tens.

“I’ve been anxious to get back in a Xfinity car this year, especially at a track like Kansas,” said Moffitt. “I finished in the top ten the past couple of times the Xfinity Series has raced there, so hopefully we can build off that.”

The start with SSGLR will be his first in a Ford since his 2015 Cup Series Rookie of the Year campaign with Front Row Motorsports.

Moffitt has enjoyed success at Kansas in the Trucks, winning the second race in 2020 after placing second in the first. He also scored top tens in his two latest Xfinity starts there in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 run came with Joe Williams as crew chief before he moved to the SSGLR #07.

The #07 is primarily driven by Joe Graf Jr., though Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe have also attempted races. The entry is currently twenty-second in owner points with a win at Fontana courtesy of Custer.

“I can’t wait to have Brett in our car at Kansas,” added team owner Bobby Dotter. “Having seen his success on the track and his drive to win, I’m looking forward to a great weekend together.”

