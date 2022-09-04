Jake Drew cruises to victory at Portland; Sunrise Ford goes five-for-five

The domination will continue once again for Jake Drew, as he captures his fourth career win of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series West season at Portland. Drew was proven to be unstoppable, leading nearly every lap of the race.

With Drew’s win, Sunrise Ford Racing has now gone five-for-five in the West Series, and will continue to try and go for six wins at the All American Speedway in October.

Credit: Luis Torres Multimedia

Todd Souza came home with second position, his first top two finish since 2020. Souza led the first three laps before being passed by Drew on lap four. Tanner Reif, Drew’s teammate, would bounce back from a seventh place starting position, and take home the third spot.

Cole Moore, after receiving a restart violation on the final restart, would fall back to the seventh position, but would quickly make his way back to the top five, and would eventually finish fourth. Takuma Koga also goes back-to-back with a top five finish streak at both Portland races this year.

The first caution came out on lap six, after Sean Hingorani spun into the tire barriers in turn eleven. The second caution flew on lap 23, after a piece of debris was located in turn one. It would also end up being the official race break. The caution went out again on lap 29, after Joey Iest‘s car stalled in turn four. The fourth caution came on lap 37, after Vince Little spun in turn twelve. Shortly after, Bridget Burgess would suffer a mechanical issue, eliminating her from the race.

The rest of the top ten finishers would consist of Ryan Philpott, Davey Magras, Joey Iest, Landen Lewis, and Bridget Burgess.

2022 ARCA Portland 112 Race Results: