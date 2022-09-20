JD Motorsports re-expands to 3 cars in 2023, including Currey

JD Motorsports will return to fielding three cars for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced Tuesday. A full lineup was not immediately revealed, though the team frequently fields multiple drivers, outside of Bayley Currey who returns to the #4 full-time.

“We’re very excited about how 2023 looks,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “I’ve been around this series for a long time, and the schedule looks to be the best it’s ever been. We’re going to be all over the country with our cars, and we’re going to have some great opportunities for partners to come on board and race with us.”

After running the #0, #4, #6, and #15 in 2021, JDM dropped to just the #4 and #6 for 2022; a perk of the reduction came in the team forming an alliance with upstart Jesse Iwuji Motorsports, who operates out of JDM’s shop. While Currey has run every race in the #4, Ryan Vargas is doing the bulk of the schedule in the #6 but has increasingly been pushed aside for other names due to sponsorship and performance issues. Others who have driven the #6 include Ty Dillon, Gray Gaulding, Bobby McCarty, and Spencer Pumpelly, while Brennan Poole will attempt the playoff races at Texas, Homestead, and Phoenix.

Currey, currently in his third straight year of regular Xfinity competition, is twenty-first in points with a best finish of tenth at New Hampshire. He nearly scored another top ten in the regular season finale at Bristol.

“We’ve had strong cars all this season and some good finishes,” Davis added. “We were especially excited about Bayley Currey’s eleventh-place finish at Bristol in the #4 Alka-Seltzer car. Bristol is one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. To finish every lap there is quite an achievement, and for one of our cars to come home eleventh shows where this team is headed.”

Vargas scored a sixth at the second Daytona race for the #6’s lone top ten to date. The entry is thirty-fourth in owner points.