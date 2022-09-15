Jesse Little retiring from driving after Bristol Trucks

Despite only being twenty-five years of age, Jesse Little will hang up his driving helmet following Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I want to thank each fan, friend, partner, and family member that has helped me pursue my dream of being a race car driver,” Little posted on social media. “Thank you for all the shared smiles and successes. The relationships I’ve built with people in the industry will last forever. As well as all the memories made in and around the track. When I was a kid, I would have never imagined living this life, and I want to thank you all for helping me do so.

“I’m excited to begin a new career after this weekend’s race at Bristol. And while I won’t be climbing in race cars anymore, I’ll still be at the track, and I look forward to seeing you all there.”

Son of former driver Chad Little, he grew up in short track racing before entering the now-ARCA Menards Series East in 2012. In 2014, he won his maiden race and finished sixth in East points before moving up to the Truck Series with his family team.

Little spent the next five years competing part-time with various Truck teams, during which he notched seven top tens. In 2018, he ran a pair of Cup Series races at Kentucky and Bristol, finishing thirty-fifth in both.

He received a full schedule in the Xfinity Series in 2020 with JD Motorsports, during which he recorded two top tens and finished nineteenth in points. This was followed by a slightly protracted slate with B.J. McLeod Motorsports before he returned to the Trucks with Young’s Motorsports in 2022.

Splitting between the #02 and #20 trucks, Little scored a top ten at Daytona. Bristol will mark his fourteenth start of the year.