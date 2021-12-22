Jesse Little returning to Trucks with Young’s

Jesse Little is heading back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. On Wednesday, he announced he will drive for Young’s Motorsports. His truck number and sponsorship were not immediately revealed.

Little competed part-time in the Truck Series from 2015 to 2020, mainly for his family-owned operation. In thirty-four career starts, he scored seven top-ten finishes with a best run of sixth at Iowa in 2018.

2020 saw Little move up to the Xfinity Series and run the full schedule for JD Motorsports. He finished nineteenth in points with a pair of top tens (both tenths at Pocono and Daytona). He jumped to B.J. McLeod Motorsports for 2021, though he did not enter every race as he started twenty-three of thirty-three rounds (including a DNQ). The Daytona Road Course saw his best finish that year in fourteenth.

While he did not stand out during his stint in Xfinity, Little noted the equipment gap between smaller organisations like BJMM and the premier teams is especially noticeable in the series, justifying his move down to the Trucks.

“Tyler (Young, Young’s Motorsports head) has done a good job of putting the right pieces of the puzzle together,” Little wrote in a Reddit comment. “Xfinity has a growing disparity among top and middle teams. The truck series has done a good job to slow & limit that disparity.”

The son of former Cup Series driver Chad Little, the younger Little made two starts in the top series himself in 2018, finishing thirty-fifth in both at Kentucky and Bristol. Before debuting in the national series, he was a regular in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East, and placing sixth in the 2014 standings and scoring two career victories.

“Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is excited to add Jesse Little to our team lineup next season,” Young stated. “Jesse is an exceptional driver with not only a lot of knowledge but also devotion and drive. His sound work ethic is going to be contagious and we cannot wait for great results with him on the track in 2022.”

In 2021, Young’s fielded three trucks for Kris Wright (#02), Tate Fogleman (#12), and Spencer Boyd (#20), with Fogleman winning at Talladega. Wright and Fogleman have respectively signed with Niece Motorsports and On Point Motorsports for 2022, while Boyd has not revealed his plans.