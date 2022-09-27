Off Road

Juan Lopez Marquez passes

Credit: Juan López Márquez

Juan López Márquez, motocross rider, died suddenly on Sunday at the age of 33. His family has set up a GoFundMe.

López had competed in various desert championships incuding SCORE International and Best In The Desert. In 2018, he raced for the SCORE Pro Moto Limited World Desert Championship and finished runner-up to Santiago Creel, scoring a runner-up class finish at the San Felipe 250 and fourth in the Baja 1000.

Hailing from San Diego, he worked for Robert’s Auto Service when not racing and has supported his sons’ own racing careers in motocross. He was close with the Socal Off Road Motor Bike Racing Club (SRA GP).

“Our beloved friend/brother passed away suddenly today,” reads the GoFundMe. “Our hearts are aching and we are in disbelief. If you knew him, you knew he was a family guy, very passionate, inspirational, and a hard worker. Overall he was an amazing human being. Impacted people’s lives and was very dedicated. He left us too soon but God needed a rider in heaven. With a heavy heart, we ask for any donations or to please share this. Our sincere condolences to his family, his wife and two boys.”

As of this article’s publishing, 191 have donated to the GoFundMe and raised $16,353 of $20,000.

