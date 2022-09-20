Kyle Larson signs contract extension with Hendrick through 2026

As Kyle Larson pursues back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series championships, Hendrick Motorsports is keen to keep him involved for the forseeable future. The team announced Friday that Larson has signed a contract extension to keep him in the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 through the 2026 season.

“When Kyle joined our team, the expectations were sky high from both inside and outside the organisation. To say he’s exceeded them would be an understatement,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “Not only has Kyle proven himself as a champion driver, he’s performed at a championship level outside of the race car. We’re proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years to come are very bright.”

Since joining Hendrick in 2021, Larson has become one of the Cup Series’ top drivers, leading the series in wins in his first year with ten en route to the championship. While his win total has dropped to two so far in 2022 at Las Vegas and Watkins Glen, he is fourth in points and a regular threat. He also notched an Xfinity Series win for satellite team JR Motorsports at The Glen.

HendrickCars.com, the online division of Hendrick Automotive Group, will continue as his primary sponsor. Although Larson’s successes have garnered outside interest, the Hendrick Automotive Group—which has its own autonomy separate from Hendrick Motorsports despite both being owned by Rick Hendrick—wanted to commit to him full-time. The only other company sponsoring him in 2022 is Valvoline, who has a team-wide partnership, for three races.

“I can’t explain how much this opportunity means,” commented Larson. “The chance to compete for the top team and best sponsors in racing is something every driver dreams about. I’m humbled to have incredible people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and our team. Even though we’ve done some great things so far, I truly believe our best is ahead of us.”

Larson first received an extension in July 2021 through 2023. His team-mates also have long-term deals as Chase Elliott is signed through 2027 while William Byron has one past 2025. Alex Bowman‘s contract runs through 2023.