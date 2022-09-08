Louis Foster graduates to Indy Lights with Andretti

After claiming the Indy Pro 2000 championship, Louis Foster will continue his ascension through the Road to Indy ladder with one of the top organisations in open-wheel racing. On Thursday, Andretti Autosport announced Foster has joined the team for the 2023 Indy Lights season.

Foster entered the Road to Indy in 2022 after enjoying success in European formula racing. After finishing second in the 2018 Ginetta Junior Championship, he won six times in the British Formula 4 Championship before moving up to British Formula 3 and the Euroformula Open Championships. In his final year in Europe, he was runner-up for the Euroformula Open title.

Driving for Exclusive Autosport and the lone British full-timer on the Indy Pro 2000 grid, he scored seven wins—the most of any driver—and won the title by sixty-one points over runner-up Reece Gold.

“As a driver, you always want to be with the best teams and that’s certainly the case here,” commented Foster. “I really hope I can make Michael (Andretti) and my new team proud by getting up to speed as quickly as we were able to in Indy Pro 2000 this season.

“Of course, I know Indy Lights will be a massive step up again, but I’m ready for the challenge and confident with the resources this team has that I will be prepared and ready. I’m looking forward to testing with my new team-mates, engineers, mechanics, and everybody else at the team that make this organization great.”

Andretti Autosport drivers occupy four of the top six positions in Indy Lights points with two races remaining, led by Matt Brabham in second. Hunter McElrea, the only confirmed driver for 2023 so far, is third in the standings ahead of Sting Ray Robb and Christian Rasmussen (sixth). Brabham and McElrea have two wins apiece.

“We are excited to have Louis join our team for 2023,” commented Andretti. “He is just coming off his Indy Pro 2000 championship. We are looking forward carrying that momentum into his rookie Indy Lights season. I think he will adjust quickly, and I look forward to seeing him take the next step in his American racing career.”