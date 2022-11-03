Indy Lights renamed Indy NXT amid Road to Indy identity change

As the name suggested, Road to Indy served as the development ladder to reach the NTT IndyCar Series, with Indy Lights as the final step before reaching the top. With a string of name changes, however, one might be thinking more of ladder matches instead.

After fifteen years as Indy Lights, the second-tier series has been rebranded to Indy NXT by Firestone beginning in 2023. While the name quickly evokes comparisons to WWE’s own developmental banner by the same name, it will retain the same schedule as usual beginning with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 5 March.

“INDY NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breathtaking, high-stakes competition,” said IndyCar head Jay Frye. “Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavor, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for INDY NXT and its vast potential.”

IndyCar took over sanctioning of Indy Lights in 2022 from Andersen Promotions. Andersen has also subjected Road to Indy to its own identity shift as it becomes the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. While the USF2000 and USF Juniors series retain their names, Indy Pro 2000 has been changed to USF Pro 2000.

USF Juniors, introduced in 2022, is the introductory step in the ladder. The champion receives a $248,815 (€255,190.88) scholarship to race in USF200, and the winner of that series gets one worth $440,125 (€451,403.20) to go to USF Pro 2000. Finally, the USF Pro 2000 champion earns $664,425 (€681,450.89) to get a ride in Indy NXT.

“We look forward to being part of the journey as INDY NXT enters a new era and expands our partnership with INDYCAR,” commented Bridgestone Americas racing director Lisa Boggs. “Having been in the series previously, we know how important it is for the development of the next generation of drivers, and we are proud to support them again. INDY NXT provides opportunities for Firestone to engage with new audiences and develop and showcase our technology.”

2023 USF Pro Championships schedules

Indy NXT

# Race Date 1 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 5 March 2 Barber Motorsports Park 30 April 3–4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 12–13 May 5–6 Detroit Grand Prix 3–4 June 7 Road America 18 June 8 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 2 July 9 Iowa Speedway 22 July 10 Music City Grand Prix 6 August 11 World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 27 August 12 Portland International Raceway 3 September 13–14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 9–10 September

USF Pro 2000

# Race Date 1–2 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 4–5 March 3–4 Sebring International Raceway 25–26 March 5–6 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 12–13 May 7 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 26 May 8–9 Road America 17–18 June 10–11 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 1–2 July 12–13 Honda Indy Toronto 15–16 July 14–15 Circuit of the Americas 26–27 August 16–18 Portland International Raceway 2–3 September

USF2000 Championship

# Race Date 1–2 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 4–5 March 3–4 Sebring International Raceway 25–26 March 5–7 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 12–13 May 8 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park 26 May 9–10 Road America 17–18 June 11–13 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course 1–2 July 14–15 Honda Indy Toronto 15–16 July 16–18 Portland International Raceway 2–3 September

USF Juniors