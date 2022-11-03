Indy Lights renamed Indy NXT amid Road to Indy identity change

As the name suggested, Road to Indy served as the development ladder to reach the NTT IndyCar Series, with Indy Lights as the final step before reaching the top. With a string of name changes, however, one might be thinking more of ladder matches instead.
After fifteen years as Indy Lights, the second-tier series has been rebranded to Indy NXT by Firestone beginning in 2023. While the name quickly evokes comparisons to WWE’s own developmental banner by the same name, it will retain the same schedule as usual beginning with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on 5 March.
“INDY NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breathtaking, high-stakes competition,” said IndyCar head Jay Frye. “Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavor, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for INDY NXT and its vast potential.”
IndyCar took over sanctioning of Indy Lights in 2022 from Andersen Promotions. Andersen has also subjected Road to Indy to its own identity shift as it becomes the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. While the USF2000 and USF Juniors series retain their names, Indy Pro 2000 has been changed to USF Pro 2000.
USF Juniors, introduced in 2022, is the introductory step in the ladder. The champion receives a $248,815 (€255,190.88) scholarship to race in USF200, and the winner of that series gets one worth $440,125 (€451,403.20) to go to USF Pro 2000. Finally, the USF Pro 2000 champion earns $664,425 (€681,450.89) to get a ride in Indy NXT.
“We look forward to being part of the journey as INDY NXT enters a new era and expands our partnership with INDYCAR,” commented Bridgestone Americas racing director Lisa Boggs. “Having been in the series previously, we know how important it is for the development of the next generation of drivers, and we are proud to support them again. INDY NXT provides opportunities for Firestone to engage with new audiences and develop and showcase our technology.”
2023 USF Pro Championships schedules
Indy NXT
|#
|Race
|Date
|1
|Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|5 March
|2
|Barber Motorsports Park
|30 April
|3–4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
|12–13 May
|5–6
|Detroit Grand Prix
|3–4 June
|7
|Road America
|18 June
|8
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|2 July
|9
|Iowa Speedway
|22 July
|10
|Music City Grand Prix
|6 August
|11
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|27 August
|12
|Portland International Raceway
|3 September
|13–14
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|9–10 September
USF Pro 2000
|#
|Race
|Date
|1–2
|Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|4–5 March
|3–4
|Sebring International Raceway
|25–26 March
|5–6
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|12–13 May
|7
|Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|26 May
|8–9
|Road America
|17–18 June
|10–11
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|1–2 July
|12–13
|Honda Indy Toronto
|15–16 July
|14–15
|Circuit of the Americas
|26–27 August
|16–18
|Portland International Raceway
|2–3 September
USF2000 Championship
|#
|Race
|Date
|1–2
|Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
|4–5 March
|3–4
|Sebring International Raceway
|25–26 March
|5–7
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|12–13 May
|8
|Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
|26 May
|9–10
|Road America
|17–18 June
|11–13
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|1–2 July
|14–15
|Honda Indy Toronto
|15–16 July
|16–18
|Portland International Raceway
|2–3 September
USF Juniors
|#
|Race
|Date
|1–3
|Sebring International Raceway
|23–25 March
|4–5
|Barber Motorsports Park
|28 April
|6–8
|Virginia International Raceway
|3–4 June
|9–10
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|8 July
|11–13
|Road America
|12–13 August
|14–16
|Circuit of the Americas
|25–27 August