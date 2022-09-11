NASCAR Xfinity Series

Noah Gragson wins rain-shortened Kansas Lottery 300

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Winning a race because you were the leader when it started raining is anticlimactic, but Noah Gragson will gladly accept any victory.

Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway did not even reach the halfway point when rain struck the track. As the first two stages had already been completed, NASCAR elected to end the event after 93 of 200 laps and awarded the win to Gragson, who was leading at the time as the Stage #2 winner. It is Gragson’s fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the year, which ties him with Ty Gibbs for the most among all drivers in 2022, and second in a row.

Gragson took the lead shortly after the restart on lap 76, which was set up by Jeremy Clements‘ spin. He remained the leader when rain hit on lap 83 and resulted in a caution, but NASCAR elected to resume shortly after as there were only five laps left until the stage’s conclusion.

Gibbs clashed with Gragson’s JR Motorsports team-mate Justin Allgaier in the battle for second, which the latter won.

“I feel like we were just got into a weird restart line, but when the three guys stayed out, I just picked the wrong one,” Gibbs said. The “three guys” referred to Austin Hill, Brett Moffitt, and Ryan Sieg who decided against pitting prior to the late restart. “I thought it was the right one and it wasn’t.

“Then we went back racing and off of (turn) four I made contact with Justin. I felt like I hit the wall hard, and I didn’t, and I got mad then whipped it down and hit him in the door; and the stupid part is it hurt my car more than it hurt his. I feel like his car is okay, but they’re going to have to put a door on it when they get back to the shop and that’s just inexcusable for me, and I’m very disappointed in my actions and I apologise to them. I thought it was worse honestly than it was when I watched on TV it wasn’t. So, I apologise to Jason (Burdett, Allgaier’s crew chief), Justin, and Dale (Earnhardt Jr., JRM owner) and the whole group, the whole #7 group, and I just can’t be doing that stuff. It was my fault, I just felt like I hit the wall harder than I did, and I came back down and hit him and I just can’t be doing that.”

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
159Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
297Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
3254Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota93Running
4119Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota93Running
51548Ross Chastain*Big Machine Racing TeamChevrolet93Running
6416A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet93Running
7108Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
81118Sammy SmithJoe Gibbs RacingToyota93Running
981Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
101607Brett MoffittSS-Green Light RacingFord93Running
1132Sheldon CreedRichard Childress RacingChevrolet93Running
12621Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet93Running
131410Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet93Running
141339Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord93Running
15711Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet93Running
161298Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord93Running
172002Brandon BrownOur MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
182223Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
192131Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet93Running
203768Kris Wright*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet93Running
211751Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet92Running
222866J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsFord92Running
233108David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord92Running
242936Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet92Running
252745Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet92Running
263478Stefan Parsons*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet92Running
273526Derek GriffithSam Hunt RacingToyota92Running
282544Howie DiSavino IIIAlpha Prime RacingChevrolet92Running
292677Dillon BassettBassett RacingChevrolet92Running
303635Joey GaseEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota92Running
312491Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet91Running
32335Garrett SmithleyB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet91Running
33386Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet91Running
343238C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord91Running
35234Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet90Running
361834Jesse IwujiJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet89Running
373047Brennan Poole*Mike Harmon RacingChevrolet73Transmission
381927Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet51Engine
DNQ13Akinori OgataMBM MotorsportsToyota
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
