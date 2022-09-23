Parker Retzlaff joins Our Motorsports for Texas

For the first time in his NASCAR career, Parker Retzlaff will drive a Chevrolet as he joins Our Motorsports for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. He will pilot the #02 Chevrolet Camaro with sponsorship from FunkAway.

Retzlaff entered 2022 with plans of débuting in the Xfinity Series on a ten-race deal with RSS Racing. While he enjoyed solid pace with a tenth-place finish at Richmond and top twenties in his next three starts, he departed RSS in mid-September after attempting just five races.

“We took notice to the success that Parker was having this season,” said team owner Chris Our. “We’re excited to see what he can do in one of our Chevrolets.”

The 19-year-old Wisconsinite finished fourth in the 2020 ARCA Menards Series East standings for Cook-Finley Racing. All of his NASCAR regional series starts came with Toyota, which included three runs in the national ARCA Menards Series.

Retzlaff also competes in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series for RFK Racing. He is thirty-first in points.

“We at FunkAway are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Parker,” commented FunkAway president Kyle Bolke. “He’s a standout talent and really knows how to handle himself not only behind the wheel, but off the track as well. Parker is an incredible guy, and we really believe in him. We can’t wait to watch him smoke the competition this Saturday and show people what he, and FunkAway, are all about.”

The Our #02 was initially running the full season with Brett Moffitt until his exit in July due to a lack of funding. In the six races since, the car has been split between Brandon Brown, Ty Dillon, Sage Karam, and Blaine Perkins; Perkins and Brown hold the car’s best post-Moffitt finish of seventeenth at Daytona and Kansas, respectively. The #02 is twentieth in owner points, with Moffitt scoring four top tens in his twenty starts.