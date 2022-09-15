Tamara Molinaro, Timo Scheider to finish out 2022 XE season with XITE

It seemed like a no-brainer decision to permanently keep Timo Scheider and Tamara Molinaro in the #42 XITE Energy Racing entry for the final two rounds of the 2022 Extreme E season in Antofagasta and Punta del Este, and that is exactly what the team did.

“I am thrilled to be racing the final two races of Extreme E Season #2 with XITE Energy Racing,” said Scheider. “I feel extremely passionate about this championship and cannot wait to get behind the wheel again in Chile.

“For Tamara and I to bag a podium in our first race together was amazing and I look forward to us and the team building on that momentum in South America.”

Molinaro and Scheider were previously Championship Drivers for Extreme E, meaning they served as advisors and reserves in the event of a regular driver being sidelined. The former would get her chance from the 2022 season’s start when she filled in for Klara Andersson at XITE for the Desert X Prix due to COVID-19, finishing sixth alongside team owner Oliver Bennett.

The duo were entrusted with the XITE #42 for the Island X Prix doubleheader in July as Andersson took over Molinaro’s slot as the female Championship Driver while Bennett was focusing on Nitro Rallycross. They immediately showed out by making the Final for the first race and finishing third before penalties promoted them to second and solidifying the team’s maiden podium. While the second round did not go as planned as they were classified last due to crash damage, their performance impressed enough to remain involved for the final two races.

“It has been a pleasure to race for XITE Energy Racing in Extreme E Season 2 and I am extremely happy to stay in the seat for the rest of the season,” said Molinaro. “To go from Championship Driver to competing in the series to a podium finisher gives me a lot of satisfaction.

“Racing in Chile and Uruguay is really exciting and definitely a bit of a step into the unknown. However, Timo and I have already proven we can show great pace and work well together so I am hopeful that we can get more positive results this season.”

The Copper X Prix in Antofagasta is scheduled for 24/25 September, while the Energy X Prix in Punta del Este will conclude the season on 26/27 September.