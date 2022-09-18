NASCAR Truck Series

Ty Majeski scores first Truck win at Bristol, advances to Phoenix

Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images

Ty Majeski‘s NASCAR career might not have been the rocket start that some expected when he was a prospect, but when he finally found his mojo (and an actual full-time ride), it placed him on the cusp of winning a Camping World Truck Series championship.

Majeski’s ThorSport Racing team-mate Christian Eckes spun Chris Hacker with fifty laps remaining, setting the stage for him taking the lead on the ensuing restart. Despite pressure from Zane Smith, he kept him at bay to take the win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We came guns blazing for this race and brought our best truck,” said Majeski. “Joe (Shear, crew chief) was aggressive on pit strategy, got us out front and we were able to get it done. This is so cool, and my crew has been so up and down. There’s been a lot of people who have helped get me to this point. I know my late model guys are watching back at the shop and they’re a big part of me getting here. My parents, my fiancé, this is just damn cool.

“We came with this plan and obviously it’s a tall task to win at any of these races. I’ve been in that position a lot as a late model guy, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the position to win a lot of races and I’ve been in that position a lot. Just another late-race restart on a half-mile.”

Fellow Toyota driver Chandler Smith had dominated the race by winning the first two stages, but fell back in the last segment and finished ninth. Nevertheless, he remains the points leader and remains in position to reach the Championship Round provided disaster does not strike in the next two races at Talladega and Homestead.

On the other hand, ThorSport’s Ben Rhodes has seen his title defence instead leave his back inching towards the wall after finishing eighteenth, the worst of the playoff drivers.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1666Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota200Running
23538Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord200Running
32875Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
4423Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
51688Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota200Running
6119Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
7352Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota200Running
8798Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota200Running
9218Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota200Running
10551Corey Heim^Kyle Busch MotorsportsToyota200Running
111216Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota200Running
12364John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota200Running
132730Kaden HoneycuttOn Point MotorsportsToyota200Running
14181Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord200Running
15844Bayley Currey*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
161717Taylor Gray^David Gilliland RacingFord200Running
172615Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord200Running
181199Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota200Running
191042Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
203222Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet200Running
212024Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet200Running
221535Jake GarciaMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
232345Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
241991Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet200Running
252502Jesse LittleYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
262956Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota200Running
27925Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet199Running
28229Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
293120Leland Honeyman Jr.Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
302461Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota193Running
312132Connor MosackBret Holmes RacingChevrolet192Running
321340Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet178Accident
333033Chris HackerReaume Brothers RacingChevrolet165Suspension
34147Rajah CaruthSpire MotorsportsChevrolet44Accident
353443Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers RacingToyota34Accident
363312Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet25Accident
DNQ90Justin CarrollTC MotorsportsToyota
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
