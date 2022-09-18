Ty Majeski scores first Truck win at Bristol, advances to Phoenix

Ty Majeski‘s NASCAR career might not have been the rocket start that some expected when he was a prospect, but when he finally found his mojo (and an actual full-time ride), it placed him on the cusp of winning a Camping World Truck Series championship.

Majeski’s ThorSport Racing team-mate Christian Eckes spun Chris Hacker with fifty laps remaining, setting the stage for him taking the lead on the ensuing restart. Despite pressure from Zane Smith, he kept him at bay to take the win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We came guns blazing for this race and brought our best truck,” said Majeski. “Joe (Shear, crew chief) was aggressive on pit strategy, got us out front and we were able to get it done. This is so cool, and my crew has been so up and down. There’s been a lot of people who have helped get me to this point. I know my late model guys are watching back at the shop and they’re a big part of me getting here. My parents, my fiancé, this is just damn cool.

“We came with this plan and obviously it’s a tall task to win at any of these races. I’ve been in that position a lot as a late model guy, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be in the position to win a lot of races and I’ve been in that position a lot. Just another late-race restart on a half-mile.”

Fellow Toyota driver Chandler Smith had dominated the race by winning the first two stages, but fell back in the last segment and finished ninth. Nevertheless, he remains the points leader and remains in position to reach the Championship Round provided disaster does not strike in the next two races at Talladega and Homestead.

On the other hand, ThorSport’s Ben Rhodes has seen his title defence instead leave his back inching towards the wall after finishing eighteenth, the worst of the playoff drivers.

Race results