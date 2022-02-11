Ty Majeski joins ThorSport Racing for full Truck season

Ty Majeski began the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season with what was to be his first full-time campaign in a national series, but it was cut short when he was abruptly released by Niece Motorsports at the halfway point. Two years later, he is back for another chance, this time with ThorSport Racing.

ThorSport confirmed Majeski’s commitment to the full 2022 Truck schedule on Friday, and he will drive the #66 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Cincinnati Incorporated will sponsor the #66 for “multiple” races beginning with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February.

“Over the past year, I have built so many great relationships with incredible people at ThorSport Racing,” said Majeski. “I couldn’t be more honoured to chase a championship with them in 2022.”

Majeski has not had much luck in NASCAR’s national divisions. Besides his aborted 2020 season, he made fifteen Xfinity Series starts for what is now RFK Racing in 2017 and 2018 but only recorded three top tens as his #60 car was plagued by misfortune such as mechanical trouble and crashes before the team shut down the car. He moved to Niece for a one-off at Phoenix in 2019, finishing eleventh before running the first fifteen races of 2020 with three top tens. A four-race stint with ThorSport followed in 2021 with top tens at Charlotte and Nashville.

In contrast to his national series bad luck, he has seen substantial success in the regional and virtual worlds. He is a five-time and the defending ARCA Midwest Tour champion, the most in series history, and was the longtime #1 oval racer on iRacing. In 2019, he ran six ARCA Menards Series races and finished in the top five in all, including three victories. Other triumphs include the prestigious Snowball Derby in 2020 and the Slinger Nationals in 2018 and 2020.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to (team owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson for this opportunity,” Majeski added in a tweet. “I’m so proud to represent such a great group of people at @ThorSportRacing. They’ve assembled a great group around me and we’re ready to perform.”

ThorSport also fields the #99 for defending champion Ben Rhodes, #98 for Christian Eckes, and #88 for Matt Crafton. The team also intends to field the #13 for Johnny Sauter, who was previously its full-time driver but will now split 2022 between ThorSport and Glory 2 God Racing.