Armindo Neves dies in accident during Africa Eco Race Stage 2

The second leg of the Africa Eco Race on Wednesday was overshadowed by tragedy when Armindo Neves suffered fatal injuries after falling off his bike in the closing stages. He was 52 years old.

Riding the #123 SWM 500 for Desert Rose Racing–Team SWM Portugal, he had finished the first stage in twenty-first. The accident occurred with just 23 kilometres remaining in Stage #2’s run from Bousaïd to Tagounite, Morocco. Despite attempts to aid him, he succumbed to his injuries.

“This Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at km 443 of the Bousaid-Tagounite special of the Africa Eco Race, motorcycle rider N°123 Armindo Carreiras Neves fell heavily,” began a statement from race organisers. “Although joined and taken care of very quickly by two helicopter doctors and a doctor from a tango vehicle on the track, the Portuguese biker could not be brought back to life. Aged 52, this experienced driver took part in the Africa Eco Race for the first time on his SWM.

“Since 2009, when the AFRICA ECO RACE was created, this is the first time that such an accident with a fatal outcome has occurred on the event. During the daily briefing, Jean-Louis Schlesser, very affected by the tragedy, urged the participants to be extra careful on the rest of the Rally and asked them to drive with Armindo in mind. The entire Africa Eco Race team sends its sincere condolences to his family.”

While the Eco Race has been targeted by threats of warfare, Neves is the first fatality in the race’s history. He is also the second Portuguese rider to die in a major rally raid after Paulo Gonçalves suffered cardiac arrest during the 2020 Dakar Rally, the original Europe–Senegal route of which is currently taken by the Eco Race; the 2022 Rally saw another death when mechanic Quentin Lavallée was killed in an accident.

Neves primarily raced bikes in domestic competition, but has also done rallying on four wheels. In 2010, he contested the World Rally Championship’s Rally de Portugal alongside Filipe Serra.

With a long and successful career that started in 1989, Armindo Neves was yesterday the victim of a fall during the second stage of the Africa Race, a fall that unfortunately caused his death.

“With a history in Enduro, TT, and Motocross, Armindo Neves stood out for his participation in Baja de Portalegre and also in the national enduro and TT championships, having also passed through the national speed circuits more recently,” said the Portuguese Motorcycling Federation (FMP).

“A successful businessman, the Alentejo rider also went through rallies on four wheels, before returning to motorcycling, his true passion. Participation in the Africa Race was a dream postponed for two years due to the pandemic that devastated the world, and in 2022 Armindo was finally fulfilling that dream.

“To the family, friends and followers of Armindo Neves, the Portuguese Motorcycling Federation, its management and collaborators send their condolences.”

Armindo Neves: 21 September 1970 – 19 October 2022