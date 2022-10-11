Breen reveals Fulton as new co-driver from Rally Japan onwards

After Paul Nagle announced his retirement last week, the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Craig Breen had no co-driver after Spain but now the Irishman has revealed the new co-driver, fellow countryman James Fulton who joins Breen from Rally Japan onwards.

Nagle´s last event will be next week’s RallyRACC – Rally de España where the Irish co-driver will be making his 102nd WRC start and his final one before retiring from the co-driver duty at the age of 44-year-old.

Fulton has been a familiar face in the paddock, he has read the notes for the Irish WRC2 driver Josh McErlean the past two seasons but now the 30-year-old will climb up the ladder to the top-level and admitted the seat alongside Breen was an opportunity not to be missed.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

“I am delighted to get the opportunity, it’s something that I have been aiming towards for a while now, naturally, like any co-driver to get to the top level. I have been working with Craig for quite a while now and I have done a couple of tests in the Puma, so I am really looking forward to developing the relationship with him and the car as well as with the team. I am looking forward to getting stuck into it and doing the best possible job.” Fulton said.

Breen and Fulton have already done some pre-event testings together, and Breen admitted he felt confident the relationship will go well: “I have every confidence in James, he’s been on the most recent tests with us and Japan will give him good experience ahead of next season. Paul [Nagle] will also be joining us in Japan, just to settle everything in and give James plenty of reassurance.”

“He’s done the best part of two years in the World Rally Championship, but it’s still going to be a step for him – but I’m sure he’s got it covered. He’s watched so many of the onboards and has seen so many stages that way, it already feels like he’s been sitting alongside me for a while.”