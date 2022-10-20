Chase Purdy departing Hattori after 2022

When Hattori Racing Enterprises expanded to two trucks for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Chase Purdy was tabbed as the driver of the new #61 Toyota Tundra TRD. However, his stint with the team will only last one year as the team announced they will part ways at the end of the 2022 season.

After finishing nineteenth in points as a rookie in 2021, Purdy moved from GMS Racing to Hattori’s new #61 for 2022, marking a return to Toyota after racing with the make in regional levels. His tenure began on a sour note after missing the season opener at Daytona, though his production has improved from 2021 with a higher average finish of 17.8 after twenty races versus 22.6. He sits sixteenth in points with two top tens at Gateway and Talladega.

Purdy made his Truck début in 2018 for the now defunct MDM Motorsports. He returned to the series two years later on a seven-race schedule for GMS, during which he notched his first top ten. His best career finish is sixth at Gateway in 2021.

“Hattori Racing Enterprises (HRE) and Chase Purdy have agreed to amicably part ways at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season,” reads a team statement. “We are appreciative to Chase for his efforts and contributions in helping to establish a second team and earning career-high statistics this season. HRE intends to continue fielding two full-time teams in 2023 and is in the process of solidifying the next driver of the #61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. We look forward to closing out the season strong with Chase as we continue to build for the 2023 season.”

While Purdy is out, the team has not confirmed if Tyler Ankrum will remain in the flagship #16. Ankrum also joined the team in 2022 and missed the playoffs like Purdy, but he has more top tens with eight and is higher in points as he sits twelfth.

It is also unknown as to whom HRE will hire as Purdy’s successor. However, Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ impending move from Toyota to Chevrolet will likely make HRE an attractive location for Toyota Racing Development prospects, especially as HRE was a championship-winning team in 2018.