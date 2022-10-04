Other

Nasser Al-Attiyah plans Extreme E return in 2023

Credit: Sam Bagnall

Coming off his first Extreme E podium in Chile, Nasser Al-Attiyah intends to return to the series in 2023. He revealed the plans in an interview with Motorsport Network’s multimedia manager Alberto De Armas, which was published on Monday.

“The future for Extreme E is very much about being nature friendly, and they are doing a lot of things to help various causes,” said Al-Attiyah. “Of course, I will be part of Extreme E next season.”

Shortly after winning his fourth Dakar Rally, Al-Attiyah joined ABT CUPRA XE for the 2022 Extreme E season. Teaming up with Jutta Kleinschmidt, the duo was plagued by misfortunes that included a time penalty after winning the Island X Prix #1 Crazy Race, disqualification in the Island X Prix #2 Final, and Kleinschmidt suffering an injury while practicing for the Copper X Prix. However, Al-Attiyah and interim team-mate Klara Andersson quickly found their stride at the event when they finished third. ABT CUPRA sits eighth in the championship.

“Extreme E for me is totally new, I have tried to adapt to the new things for the category, and I think I have the pace and I am strong,” he told De Armas. “I just need to learn, and next year we can win the championship.”

Besides Extreme E, Al-Attiyah is competing for the World Rally-Raid Championship, where a single point separates him and fellow XE driver Sébastien Loeb in the T1 class standings. In the ongoing Rallye du Maroc, Al-Attiyah won the prologue and is currently seventh overall after two stages.

