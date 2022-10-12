Rally Estonia recieves financial backing from the state for 2023

Estonian Minister of Culture Piret Hartman has confirmed that next summer’s Rally Estonia which is set to be featured on the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship schedule, will receive a slice of 1.5 million euros from the state budget. However, the FIA has not yet confirmed next year’s calendar, but Estonia can be found in the preliminary schedule.

First Estonia was able to participate in the WRC during the “corona season” 2020. Around Tartu, the rally was also featured on this year´s calendar and last year’s as well. The state has been strongly behind the Estonian round, in 2020 and 2021, the event received financial backing a total of 2.5 million euros altogether and less next year but the amount is still significant.

“It is a great recognition of the work done by the race organization that we once again get the opportunity to organize the Rally Estonia as a part of the [FIA} World [Rally] Championship. This is good news not only for rally fans but also for the whole of Estonia. I am satisfied that we reached such a result. Without state support, the event would probably not take place.” Hartman told the Estonian publication Delfi in an interview.

It is known that the Rally Estonia will also be held in July of the 2023 season and the FIA ​​is expected to confirm the 2023 schedule next week.