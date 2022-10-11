Rally, rallycross and racing stars to meet in grueling Folkrace battle at NGK-Masters this weekend

This weekend the annual Swedish Folkrace event NGK-Masters will be held in Karlstad, Sweden, and the event which usually attracts many international familiar names haven´t disappointed this year too with the entries, many star drivers from the Northern European countries from different racing backgrounds are set to battle it out for the NGK-Masters 2022 title.

NGK Masters is usually the season highlight of the year in the Swedish Folkrace scene and it attracts many fans from far and wide, many fantastic home built Folkrace cars from chunky Volvo estate wagons all the way to unique and rare Fiat 850 Coupé, you can find everything on the start line and all cars are something special.

The event which is held this weekend 15-16 October at the Karlstad Motorstadion has a total of 96 drivers entered in the Senior class, 100 in the Junior class, and 30 in the Lady’s class, of course, it is in the Senior class most of the popular names are featured.

Credit: NGK-Masters

Headlining the entries are the three-time world rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson who will be entering in an estate Volvo, the two-time European rallycross champion Robin Larsson in an Opel, WRC regular Oliver Solberg also in an Opel, Euro RX regular Ulrik Linnemann in a Volkswagen, Supercar Lites driver Ole Henry Steinsholt in an Opel, Höljes 2019 World RX winner Sebastian Eriksson also in another Opel.

Euro RX regular Peter Hedström in a Saab, NGK Masters legend Daniel Wall also in a Saab, former Euro RX Super1600 driver Marius Solberg Hansen in an Opel, Euro RX regular Thomas Bryntesson in a Volkswagen and Nitro RX Next frontrunner Simon Olofsson in an Opel with his sister Sandra Hultgren entered in the Ladies class in a Volvo and many more, we can´t list all of them as there are so many,

The races can be followed live on SBFPlay.se with Swedish commentary and should be available to be viewed across Europe.