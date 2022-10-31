Ryan Vargas departs JD Motorsports

Ryan Vargas made his NASCAR Xfinity Series début for JD Motorsports in 2019. After four seasons and sixty-six starts, he has left the team, he announced Monday. The departure comes two days after finishing twenty-ninth in the team’s #6 at Martinsville.

“I have made the decision to leave JD Motorsports following my final contracted race with the team this past weekend at Martinsville,” said Vargas. “This decision was not an easy one to make, but as the year progressed, it became clear to me that I was ready to take a leap of faith and turn the page on this chapter of my racing career and life.

“I would like to thank Johnny, the entire Davis family and his team for nearly four years of experience both in the garage and behind the wheel. With two Top-10’s and numerous top-20 finishes, we accomplished a lot and proved we can compete.

“For 2023 and beyond, I look to position myself in a new environment where I can be utilized as an asset both behind the wheel and within the business operations of a team. While my plans are still in the air, you will still see me behind the wheel of a race car and I am confident I will be able to land on my feet and make the most of the next opportunity.

“While one chapter ends, another begins.”

A string of solid performances as a part-time driver in 2019 and 2020, including scoring at top ten at Texas in the latter, prompted JDM to promote Vargas to a full-time seat. However, inconsistent performances resulted in him being taken out of his ride at the road course races in favour of specialists in 2021, and he would finish his rookie campaign with a points placement of twenty-seventh.

Another full schedule in 2022 was also thrown out the window when he was shuffled out at Portland and Road America, forcing him to race for Mike Harmon Racing to remain playoff-eligible. That was also abandoned when he ultimately did not run the Indianapolis or Watkins Glen race and downscaled to a limited schedule. Nevertheless, he was able to notch another top ten when he finished sixth at Daytona.

Vargas has not immediately announced his 2023 plans. The former Drive for Diversity member previously raced in the now-ARCA Menards Series East, finishing sixth in the 2018 championship.

For the season finale in Phoenix, Brennan Poole will drive the #6.