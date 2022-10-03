Sergio Sette Câmara Very Optimistic After First Test in NIO’s ER9 Gen3 Challenger

Following on from his post-Season Eight move in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Dragon/Penske Autosport to the NIO 333 Racing Team, Sergio Sette Câmara has begun getting used to life with his new team, who he revealed have “welcomed” him “very well”.

“I have been welcomed by everyone in the team very well and there seems to be a very good working environment here. I’m really looking forward to the season ahead!

The Brazilian driver had a mixed Season Eight, where he was arguably one of the stars of the Qualifying Duels throughout the season, but had a tendency to fall outside the points places through an issue or a lack of pace.

He grew in confidence as last season went on, though, with his best result having been at the London E-Prix, which was his sole points finish of the season. However, at just twenty-four years-old, he has plenty of time to build in stature and ability, making his move to NIO 333 a smart one by the Shanghai-based side. If he can turn his Qualifying pace into excellent race pace, then he could be on for a very strong Season Nine.

It’s obviously all change for 2023, with the introduction of the new-look Gen3 cars representing the start of the third era of the all-electric series. The new cars which are both more efficient, powerful and drastically faster, will provide an excellent test for all the drivers.

Sette Câmara got his first taste of NIO’s Gen 3 challenger named the ER9, during recent tests in Varano, Italy and at British circuit Mallory Park.

The Brazilian explained that the cars feel incredibly heavy to turn, something he said is a common topic discussed amongst the drivers during pre-season. With this in mind, he’s prioritising his “physical condition”, with more force sounding likely to be needed to turn the new generation.

“I had been looking forward to driving the Gen3 car for some time, and was very happy to finally do so in Varano and at Mallory Park last week. Testing was very productive, we covered many items and I slowly built up confidence in the car and a working rhythm with the team.

“The Gen3 car seems very physical; every driver I’ve spoken to has said the steering wheel is very heavy, so I think that is something we all agree on. So more than ever I will give a special attention to my physical condition this year. Indoor training is great to build strength, outdoor training is where I train cardio, but I also use that time to clear my mind.

“A major part of my training is also done on simulators, which I try to drive on at least every week. Since we have limited time in the actual team FE car simulator it has become the next best thing.”

There are so many reasons to be excited for Season Nine and for Gen3 (despite some battery related concerns to have come out of Varano), with the biggest calendar ever certainly a reason to be very optimistic that next year could be the series’ best yet.

The new NIO driver, whose team-mate is yet to be revealed (highly believed to be sticking with Dan Ticktum), is well aware that Formula E is still a growing sport that at times does face some “bumps along the way”.

Sette Câmara discussed what it means to be part of such a rapidly growing and environmentally friendly championship, as the championship looks set to make yet another step towards a brighter future for both the category, and the globe.

“Since about Season 3, I have followed Formula E very closely. I have seen the championship grow very rapidly as a sporting event during this time and I have also seen the EV car market grow in adoption and disrupt the traditional car industry.

“I believe these trends will continue. Of course there will be bumps along the way, but in the long run I believe that the FIA Formula E World Championship will reward those who compete in it very well, especially those who joined in at an early stage.



“Apart from the strategic side of it which I mention above, the championship is also good fun! We get to race in some of the most important cities in the world, very often in the city centre, which makes it very special. I’ve also always been a fan of street tracks and the unique challenges they bring to a driver.”