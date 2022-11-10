Dakar

144 riders receive numbers for 2023 Dakar Rally

Credit: DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

As the 2023 Dakar Rally looms, the Amaury Sport Organisation provided Thursday the number bibs for 144 bike and quad riders. Each bib is of a different colour to signify their status or class: elite riders have yellow bibs, quads and amateur bike racers use white, and those in the Malle Moto category have red.

Twenty-seven riders comprise the yellow numbers. These racers have factory support and usually compete at the top level of rally competition, which in the case of Dakar and the overarching World Rally-Raid Championship is the RallyGP class. 2022 Dakar winner and W2RC RallyGP champion Sam Sunderland gets #1 after spending the previous year with #3.

White numbers fall under Rally2 and include amateur riders, rookies, among others. Seventy-three such riders are competing on bikes while seventeen are on quads. Alexandre Giroud will defend his Quad title as #151.

The Malle Moto, also known as Original by Motul, features twenty-seven competitors. The class is arguably the toughest of any at Dakar as riders may not receive any support whatsoever including crews. The only help Malle Moto racers get are a trunk from the ASO for storage of personal belongings and tools and free use of generators and toolboxes in the bivouac. Category sponsor Motul also provides some supplies like a backpack, sleeping bag, tent, and headline.

David Pearson, who is making his Dakar Rally début in Malle Moto alongside American Rally Originals team-mates Morrison Hart, David and Jim Pearson, and Kyle McCoy, described the class at being like “choosing to run the Iditarod (on foot) rather than taking a dog sled.”

Despite winning Malle Moto in back-to-back years, Arūnas Gelažninkas will not try for a three-peat as he sold his bike in June.

Many of the participants are newcomers who were accepted in late July after passing the selection process, including TCF interviewee Ace Nilson. Others secured their spots via strong performances in certain races that fall under the Road to Dakar banner like Pearson at the Sonora Rally, Stefano Caimi and Ruben Saldaña Goñi at the Rallye du Maroc, and Ottavio Missoni Jr. at the Andalucía Rally.

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022.

Rider numbers

RallyGP (yellow)

NumberRider
1Sam Sunderland
2Ricky Brabec
5Joan Barreda
7Pablo Quintanilla
8Toby Price
9Mason Klein
10Skyler Howes
11José Ignacio Cornejo
12Martin Michek
14Sebastian Bühler
15Lorenzo Santolino
16Ross Branch
18Daniel Sanders
19Rui Gonçalves
20Harith Noah Koitha Veettil
25Mohammed Balooshi
27Joaquim Rodrigues
28Maciej Giemza
30Antonio Maio
33Franco Caimi
42Adrien van Beveren
47Kevin Benavides
52Matthias Walkner
54Daniel Nosiglia Jager
68Tosha Schareina
77Luciano Benavides
142Stefan Svitko

Rally2 (white)

NumberRider
17Romain Dumontier
21Bradley Cox
23Konrad Dąbrowski
24Jan Brabec
26Camille Chapelière
29Diego Gamaliel Llanos
31Mathieu Dovèze
32Miolan Engel
35Patricio Cabrera
36Jérôme Martiny
37Stefano Caimi
38Eduardo Iglesias Sánchez
41Tomás De Gavardo
44Mirjam Pol
46Paolo Lucci
51Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil
53Toni Mulec
55Ali Oukerbouch
56Sandra Gómez Cantero
58Zhang Min
60Francisco Arredondo
61Zhao Hongyi
64Josep Maria Mas Arcos
65Guillaume Chollet
66Alex Salvini
67Franco Picco
69Cesar Rojo
70Mishal Alghuneim
71Abdullah Al Shatti
72Philippe Gendron
74Michael Jacobi
75Edouard Leconte
76Jean-Loup Lepan
81Ming Ji Fang
82Gabor Saghmeister
83Julien Jagu
85Liansong Deng
86Charlie Herbst
87Lorenzo Maria Fanottoli
88Cédric Jacques
89Sunier
92Ignacio Sanchis
93Thomas Kongshøj
95Nicolas Alberto Cardona Vagnoni
96Jacob Argubright
97Zaker Yakp
98Fabien Domas
106Bertrand Gavard
107Lorenzo Maestrami
108Julien Barthélémy
109Kévin Durand
110Pierre Peyrard
111Michael Docherty
112Arnault Chardron
114Neels Theric
116Fernando Domínguez
117Ottavio Missoni Jr.
118Benjamin Lepelly
119Loïs D’Abbadie
120Wesley Aaldering
121Stevan Wilken
122Gareth Jones
123Rodolphe de Palmas
124Tommaso Montanari
125Iader Giraldi
126Stéphane Hamard
127Ace Nilson
130Eufrasio Anghileri
131Sergio Vaquero
132Javier San José Yétor
133Ruben Saldaña Goñi
137Mathieu Troquier
141Martin Benko

Quad (white)

NumberRider
151Alexandre Giroud
152Manuel Andujar
153Juraj Varga
154Francisco Moreno Flores
155Kamil Wisniewski
156Zdeněk Tůma
159Marcelo Medeiros
160Axel Duithrie
162Laisvydas Kancius
163Pablo Copetti
164Toni Vingut
165Sébastien Souday
166Giovanni Enrico
167Abdulaziz Ahli
168Julio Estanguet
169Alejandro Fantoni
170Xavier Verbeke

Malle Moto (red)

NumberRider
34Emanuel Gyenes
39Benjamin Melot
40Charan Moore
43Mario Patrao
45David Pabiska
48Joan Pedrero García
49Cesare Zacchetti
50Simon Marčič
57Makis Dwei Rees-Stavros
59John William Medina Salazar
63Petr Vlček
73Tiziano Interno
79Libor Podmol
80James Martyn Hillier
90Kirsten Landman
91Mike Wiedemann
99Javi Vega
100Stuart Gregory
101Kyle McCoy
102Paul Neff
103David Pearson
104Jim Pearson
105Morrison Hart
128Clément Razy
129David Gaits
158Carlos Alejandro Verza
171Daniel Vila Vaques
