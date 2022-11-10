144 riders receive numbers for 2023 Dakar Rally

As the 2023 Dakar Rally looms, the Amaury Sport Organisation provided Thursday the number bibs for 144 bike and quad riders. Each bib is of a different colour to signify their status or class: elite riders have yellow bibs, quads and amateur bike racers use white, and those in the Malle Moto category have red.

Twenty-seven riders comprise the yellow numbers. These racers have factory support and usually compete at the top level of rally competition, which in the case of Dakar and the overarching World Rally-Raid Championship is the RallyGP class. 2022 Dakar winner and W2RC RallyGP champion Sam Sunderland gets #1 after spending the previous year with #3.

White numbers fall under Rally2 and include amateur riders, rookies, among others. Seventy-three such riders are competing on bikes while seventeen are on quads. Alexandre Giroud will defend his Quad title as #151.

The Malle Moto, also known as Original by Motul, features twenty-seven competitors. The class is arguably the toughest of any at Dakar as riders may not receive any support whatsoever including crews. The only help Malle Moto racers get are a trunk from the ASO for storage of personal belongings and tools and free use of generators and toolboxes in the bivouac. Category sponsor Motul also provides some supplies like a backpack, sleeping bag, tent, and headline.

David Pearson, who is making his Dakar Rally début in Malle Moto alongside American Rally Originals team-mates Morrison Hart, David and Jim Pearson, and Kyle McCoy, described the class at being like “choosing to run the Iditarod (on foot) rather than taking a dog sled.”

Despite winning Malle Moto in back-to-back years, Arūnas Gelažninkas will not try for a three-peat as he sold his bike in June.

Many of the participants are newcomers who were accepted in late July after passing the selection process, including TCF interviewee Ace Nilson. Others secured their spots via strong performances in certain races that fall under the Road to Dakar banner like Pearson at the Sonora Rally, Stefano Caimi and Ruben Saldaña Goñi at the Rallye du Maroc, and Ottavio Missoni Jr. at the Andalucía Rally.

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022.

Rider numbers

RallyGP (yellow)

Number Rider 1 Sam Sunderland 2 Ricky Brabec 5 Joan Barreda 7 Pablo Quintanilla 8 Toby Price 9 Mason Klein 10 Skyler Howes 11 José Ignacio Cornejo 12 Martin Michek 14 Sebastian Bühler 15 Lorenzo Santolino 16 Ross Branch 18 Daniel Sanders 19 Rui Gonçalves 20 Harith Noah Koitha Veettil 25 Mohammed Balooshi 27 Joaquim Rodrigues 28 Maciej Giemza 30 Antonio Maio 33 Franco Caimi 42 Adrien van Beveren 47 Kevin Benavides 52 Matthias Walkner 54 Daniel Nosiglia Jager 68 Tosha Schareina 77 Luciano Benavides 142 Stefan Svitko

Rally2 (white)

Number Rider 17 Romain Dumontier 21 Bradley Cox 23 Konrad Dąbrowski 24 Jan Brabec 26 Camille Chapelière 29 Diego Gamaliel Llanos 31 Mathieu Dovèze 32 Miolan Engel 35 Patricio Cabrera 36 Jérôme Martiny 37 Stefano Caimi 38 Eduardo Iglesias Sánchez 41 Tomás De Gavardo 44 Mirjam Pol 46 Paolo Lucci 51 Rachid Al-Lal Lahadil 53 Toni Mulec 55 Ali Oukerbouch 56 Sandra Gómez Cantero 58 Zhang Min 60 Francisco Arredondo 61 Zhao Hongyi 64 Josep Maria Mas Arcos 65 Guillaume Chollet 66 Alex Salvini 67 Franco Picco 69 Cesar Rojo 70 Mishal Alghuneim 71 Abdullah Al Shatti 72 Philippe Gendron 74 Michael Jacobi 75 Edouard Leconte 76 Jean-Loup Lepan 81 Ming Ji Fang 82 Gabor Saghmeister 83 Julien Jagu 85 Liansong Deng 86 Charlie Herbst 87 Lorenzo Maria Fanottoli 88 Cédric Jacques 89 Sunier 92 Ignacio Sanchis 93 Thomas Kongshøj 95 Nicolas Alberto Cardona Vagnoni 96 Jacob Argubright 97 Zaker Yakp 98 Fabien Domas 106 Bertrand Gavard 107 Lorenzo Maestrami 108 Julien Barthélémy 109 Kévin Durand 110 Pierre Peyrard 111 Michael Docherty 112 Arnault Chardron 114 Neels Theric 116 Fernando Domínguez 117 Ottavio Missoni Jr. 118 Benjamin Lepelly 119 Loïs D’Abbadie 120 Wesley Aaldering 121 Stevan Wilken 122 Gareth Jones 123 Rodolphe de Palmas 124 Tommaso Montanari 125 Iader Giraldi 126 Stéphane Hamard 127 Ace Nilson 130 Eufrasio Anghileri 131 Sergio Vaquero 132 Javier San José Yétor 133 Ruben Saldaña Goñi 137 Mathieu Troquier 141 Martin Benko

Quad (white)

Number Rider 151 Alexandre Giroud 152 Manuel Andujar 153 Juraj Varga 154 Francisco Moreno Flores 155 Kamil Wisniewski 156 Zdeněk Tůma 159 Marcelo Medeiros 160 Axel Duithrie 162 Laisvydas Kancius 163 Pablo Copetti 164 Toni Vingut 165 Sébastien Souday 166 Giovanni Enrico 167 Abdulaziz Ahli 168 Julio Estanguet 169 Alejandro Fantoni 170 Xavier Verbeke

Malle Moto (red)

Number Rider 34 Emanuel Gyenes 39 Benjamin Melot 40 Charan Moore 43 Mario Patrao 45 David Pabiska 48 Joan Pedrero García 49 Cesare Zacchetti 50 Simon Marčič 57 Makis Dwei Rees-Stavros 59 John William Medina Salazar 63 Petr Vlček 73 Tiziano Interno 79 Libor Podmol 80 James Martyn Hillier 90 Kirsten Landman 91 Mike Wiedemann 99 Javi Vega 100 Stuart Gregory 101 Kyle McCoy 102 Paul Neff 103 David Pearson 104 Jim Pearson 105 Morrison Hart 128 Clément Razy 129 David Gaits 158 Carlos Alejandro Verza 171 Daniel Vila Vaques