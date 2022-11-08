Fernando Alonso “open” to Potential Team-up with Max Verstappen at Le Mans

Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso has revealed that he is open to the idea of teaming up with fellow double World Champion, Max Verstappen, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The BWT Alpine F1 Team driver took victory at Le Mans in both 2018 and 2019 for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, alongside former FIA Formula 1 World Championship drivers Sébastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

Alonso’s experience in endurance racing doesn’t end there, as the Spaniard also took victory at the Daytona 24 Hours in 2019 for Wayne Taylor Racing, alongside another former Formula 1 driver, Kamui Kobayashi.

While for Verstappen, the Dutchman is yet to take part in an official endurance race but his interest in endurance racing has been evident after he claimed victory alongside Lando Norris at the 2019 virtual Spa 24 Hours and came second in last weekend’s Virtual Le Mans Series Spa Six Hours.

Speaking on the idea of a possible team-up to De Telegraaf, Alonso stated that should they both receive the opportunity to drive for a competitive team at Le Mans, then both drivers would certainly have to consider the idea.

“I know Max wants to do some endurance one day and I know he’d like to do the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I’m certainly open to doing that together. I think we should give the idea a chance if we can drive for a competitive team.”

While Alonso is certainly keen to team-up with the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver, the Spaniard appeared to be less certain on the idea of Jos Verstappen being the team’s third driver, suggesting that Jos would be better suited to the role of Team Principal.

“His father for Le Mans? At the moment, I prefer Max. But I also have a lot of respect for Jos. He could develop the role of team principal!”

Alonso would also go onto speak about Verstappen’s future prospects in Formula 1 and remarked that he believes it would be “difficult” for the Dutch driver to reach the heights of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher in the sport.

“It will be difficult for him to reach the seven titles of Lewis and Michael Schumacher.

“Certainly Max has the talent to get there, but you have to have a car that is very competitive for many years and you never have that guarantee.

“Now, it’s easy. Everything points to Red Bull dominating in the next few years, but we don’t know for sure. Let’s see if Max is that lucky.”