Extreme E

McLaren rolls as Andretti rolls to Energy X Prix Free Practice leads

By
2 Mins read
Credit: Charly Lopez

Energy X Prix Free Practice #1 did not quite go as McLaren XE hoped when Emma Gilmour rolled, yet the team was still able to repair the car in time for the second session and she and Tanner Foust rebounded to finish fourth.

“Just lost it under braking in quite a high-speed section, spun off the track and as I was coming to a stop, it dug in and it rolled over,” explained Gilmour.

While McLaren might have had the biggest story of Friday’s activities, Andretti United XE had the best times. Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings recorded the fastest overall time of the two sessions with a 10:07.248 in the second ahead of X44 Vida Carbon Racing, though X44’s Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez topped the first. Andretti was second in FP1 despite receiving a thirty-second time penalty for speeding in the slow-speed zone established between the seventh and eighth waypoints.

Although Andretti is too far back to fight for the championship, the team hopes to build upon Friday and wrap the season on a high note.

“The whole team is hoping to end the season with a good result,” said Hansen. “We’ve had strong pace this year but unfortunately, have missed out a few times in the Semi-Finals which has ultimately resulted in us not getting the results we have been aiming for.

“Our qualifying results show we’ve had a good season from a pace perspective, so we’re hoping we can keep that pace going into the season finale. Our aim is a podium or to end the season with a win, nonetheless I’m excited to be back with the team for the final time this year.”

Points leader Rosberg X Racing had a challenging outing by ranking sixth and eighth.

Of the multiple driver changes for the weekend, newcomer Ezequiel Pérez Companc had the best showing when he and XITE Energy Racing team-mate Tamara Molinaro were third in FP1. Fellow series débutant RJ Anderson and partner Sara Price finished FP1 fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing before being the top team with a new driver in FP2 in fifth.

Free Practice #1 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
144X44 Vida Carbon Racing11:18.860Sébastien Loeb2:32.7632:14.696Cristina Gutiérrez2:33.2632:18.143
223Andretti United XE11:25.929*Timmy Hansen2:20.4852:09.262Catie Munnings2:31.5172:15.158
342XITE Energy Racing11:52.737Ezequiel Pérez Companc2:38.6192:32.850Tamara Molinaro2:37.5382:24.066
499Chip Ganassi Racing11:57.609*Sara Price2:44.7362:18.967RJ Anderson2:28.7762:13.650
522JBXE12:01.193*Fraser McConnell2:30.3832:15.728Hedda Hosås2:25.2962:23.754
66Rosberg X Racing12:06.842Johan Kristoffersson2:35.2042:15.136Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky2:41.7402:16.718
7125ABT CUPRA XE12:07.314*Nasser Al-Attiyah2:22.0112:10.841Klara Andersson2:25.6522:13.198
855ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team12:25.208*Carlos Sainz2:23.8982:13.313Laia Sanz2:24.0312:13.038
95Veloce Racing13:13.474*Kevin Hansen2:26.1872:12.201Molly Taylor2:29.8462:30.473
1058McLaren XEDNFTanner Foust2:28.1762:11.854Emma Gilmour2:28.199DNF
* – Received a penalty

Free Practice #2 results

FinishNumberTeamTotal TimeDriver #1Lap #1 TimeLap #2 TimeDriver #2Lap #1 TimeLap #2 Time
123Andretti United XE10:07.248Catie Munnings2:10.1672:10.369Timmy Hansen
244X44 Vida Carbon Racing10:08.851Cristina Gutiérrez2:10.2922:11.638Sébastien Loeb
355ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team10:15.664Laia Sanz2:10.2372:10.945Carlos Sainz
458McLaren XE10:18.988Emma Gilmour2:10.2252:14.292Tanner Foust
599Chip Ganassi Racing10:22.369RJ Anderson2:09.0832:13.122Sara Price
6125ABT CUPRA XE10:22.588Klara Andersson2:20.7852:11.530Nasser Al-Attiyah
722JBXE10:23.311Hedda Hosås2:16.7062:14.011Fraser McConnell
86Rosberg X Racing10:25.891*Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky2:10.4442:14.401Johan Kristoffersson
95Veloce Racing10:41.473*Molly Taylor2:13.9252:15.799Kevin Hansen
1042XITE Energy Racing11:00.288*Tamara Molinaro2:14.6882:16.121Ezequiel Pérez Companc
