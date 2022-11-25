McLaren rolls as Andretti rolls to Energy X Prix Free Practice leads

Energy X Prix Free Practice #1 did not quite go as McLaren XE hoped when Emma Gilmour rolled, yet the team was still able to repair the car in time for the second session and she and Tanner Foust rebounded to finish fourth.
“Just lost it under braking in quite a high-speed section, spun off the track and as I was coming to a stop, it dug in and it rolled over,” explained Gilmour.
While McLaren might have had the biggest story of Friday’s activities, Andretti United XE had the best times. Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings recorded the fastest overall time of the two sessions with a 10:07.248 in the second ahead of X44 Vida Carbon Racing, though X44’s Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez topped the first. Andretti was second in FP1 despite receiving a thirty-second time penalty for speeding in the slow-speed zone established between the seventh and eighth waypoints.
Although Andretti is too far back to fight for the championship, the team hopes to build upon Friday and wrap the season on a high note.
“The whole team is hoping to end the season with a good result,” said Hansen. “We’ve had strong pace this year but unfortunately, have missed out a few times in the Semi-Finals which has ultimately resulted in us not getting the results we have been aiming for.
“Our qualifying results show we’ve had a good season from a pace perspective, so we’re hoping we can keep that pace going into the season finale. Our aim is a podium or to end the season with a win, nonetheless I’m excited to be back with the team for the final time this year.”
Points leader Rosberg X Racing had a challenging outing by ranking sixth and eighth.
Of the multiple driver changes for the weekend, newcomer Ezequiel Pérez Companc had the best showing when he and XITE Energy Racing team-mate Tamara Molinaro were third in FP1. Fellow series débutant RJ Anderson and partner Sara Price finished FP1 fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing before being the top team with a new driver in FP2 in fifth.
Free Practice #1 results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Lap #1 Time
|Lap #2 Time
|Driver #2
|Lap #1 Time
|Lap #2 Time
|1
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|11:18.860
|Sébastien Loeb
|2:32.763
|2:14.696
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|2:33.263
|2:18.143
|2
|23
|Andretti United XE
|11:25.929*
|Timmy Hansen
|2:20.485
|2:09.262
|Catie Munnings
|2:31.517
|2:15.158
|3
|42
|XITE Energy Racing
|11:52.737
|Ezequiel Pérez Companc
|2:38.619
|2:32.850
|Tamara Molinaro
|2:37.538
|2:24.066
|4
|99
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|11:57.609*
|Sara Price
|2:44.736
|2:18.967
|RJ Anderson
|2:28.776
|2:13.650
|5
|22
|JBXE
|12:01.193*
|Fraser McConnell
|2:30.383
|2:15.728
|Hedda Hosås
|2:25.296
|2:23.754
|6
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|12:06.842
|Johan Kristoffersson
|2:35.204
|2:15.136
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2:41.740
|2:16.718
|7
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|12:07.314*
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|2:22.011
|2:10.841
|Klara Andersson
|2:25.652
|2:13.198
|8
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|12:25.208*
|Carlos Sainz
|2:23.898
|2:13.313
|Laia Sanz
|2:24.031
|2:13.038
|9
|5
|Veloce Racing
|13:13.474*
|Kevin Hansen
|2:26.187
|2:12.201
|Molly Taylor
|2:29.846
|2:30.473
|10
|58
|McLaren XE
|DNF
|Tanner Foust
|2:28.176
|2:11.854
|Emma Gilmour
|2:28.199
|DNF
Free Practice #2 results
|Finish
|Number
|Team
|Total Time
|Driver #1
|Lap #1 Time
|Lap #2 Time
|Driver #2
|Lap #1 Time
|Lap #2 Time
|1
|23
|Andretti United XE
|10:07.248
|Catie Munnings
|2:10.167
|2:10.369
|Timmy Hansen
|2
|44
|X44 Vida Carbon Racing
|10:08.851
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|2:10.292
|2:11.638
|Sébastien Loeb
|3
|55
|ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team
|10:15.664
|Laia Sanz
|2:10.237
|2:10.945
|Carlos Sainz
|4
|58
|McLaren XE
|10:18.988
|Emma Gilmour
|2:10.225
|2:14.292
|Tanner Foust
|5
|99
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|10:22.369
|RJ Anderson
|2:09.083
|2:13.122
|Sara Price
|6
|125
|ABT CUPRA XE
|10:22.588
|Klara Andersson
|2:20.785
|2:11.530
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|7
|22
|JBXE
|10:23.311
|Hedda Hosås
|2:16.706
|2:14.011
|Fraser McConnell
|8
|6
|Rosberg X Racing
|10:25.891*
|Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky
|2:10.444
|2:14.401
|Johan Kristoffersson
|9
|5
|Veloce Racing
|10:41.473*
|Molly Taylor
|2:13.925
|2:15.799
|Kevin Hansen
|10
|42
|XITE Energy Racing
|11:00.288*
|Tamara Molinaro
|2:14.688
|2:16.121
|Ezequiel Pérez Companc