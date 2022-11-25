McLaren rolls as Andretti rolls to Energy X Prix Free Practice leads

Energy X Prix Free Practice #1 did not quite go as McLaren XE hoped when Emma Gilmour rolled, yet the team was still able to repair the car in time for the second session and she and Tanner Foust rebounded to finish fourth.

“Just lost it under braking in quite a high-speed section, spun off the track and as I was coming to a stop, it dug in and it rolled over,” explained Gilmour.

While McLaren might have had the biggest story of Friday’s activities, Andretti United XE had the best times. Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings recorded the fastest overall time of the two sessions with a 10:07.248 in the second ahead of X44 Vida Carbon Racing, though X44’s Sébastien Loeb and Cristina Gutiérrez topped the first. Andretti was second in FP1 despite receiving a thirty-second time penalty for speeding in the slow-speed zone established between the seventh and eighth waypoints.

Although Andretti is too far back to fight for the championship, the team hopes to build upon Friday and wrap the season on a high note.

“The whole team is hoping to end the season with a good result,” said Hansen. “We’ve had strong pace this year but unfortunately, have missed out a few times in the Semi-Finals which has ultimately resulted in us not getting the results we have been aiming for.

“Our qualifying results show we’ve had a good season from a pace perspective, so we’re hoping we can keep that pace going into the season finale. Our aim is a podium or to end the season with a win, nonetheless I’m excited to be back with the team for the final time this year.”

Points leader Rosberg X Racing had a challenging outing by ranking sixth and eighth.

Of the multiple driver changes for the weekend, newcomer Ezequiel Pérez Companc had the best showing when he and XITE Energy Racing team-mate Tamara Molinaro were third in FP1. Fellow series débutant RJ Anderson and partner Sara Price finished FP1 fourth for Chip Ganassi Racing before being the top team with a new driver in FP2 in fifth.

Free Practice #1 results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time Driver #2 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time 1 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 11:18.860 Sébastien Loeb 2:32.763 2:14.696 Cristina Gutiérrez 2:33.263 2:18.143 2 23 Andretti United XE 11:25.929* Timmy Hansen 2:20.485 2:09.262 Catie Munnings 2:31.517 2:15.158 3 42 XITE Energy Racing 11:52.737 Ezequiel Pérez Companc 2:38.619 2:32.850 Tamara Molinaro 2:37.538 2:24.066 4 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 11:57.609* Sara Price 2:44.736 2:18.967 RJ Anderson 2:28.776 2:13.650 5 22 JBXE 12:01.193* Fraser McConnell 2:30.383 2:15.728 Hedda Hosås 2:25.296 2:23.754 6 6 Rosberg X Racing 12:06.842 Johan Kristoffersson 2:35.204 2:15.136 Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2:41.740 2:16.718 7 125 ABT CUPRA XE 12:07.314* Nasser Al-Attiyah 2:22.011 2:10.841 Klara Andersson 2:25.652 2:13.198 8 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 12:25.208* Carlos Sainz 2:23.898 2:13.313 Laia Sanz 2:24.031 2:13.038 9 5 Veloce Racing 13:13.474* Kevin Hansen 2:26.187 2:12.201 Molly Taylor 2:29.846 2:30.473 10 58 McLaren XE DNF Tanner Foust 2:28.176 2:11.854 Emma Gilmour 2:28.199 DNF * – Received a penalty

Free Practice #2 results

Finish Number Team Total Time Driver #1 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time Driver #2 Lap #1 Time Lap #2 Time 1 23 Andretti United XE 10:07.248 Catie Munnings 2:10.167 2:10.369 Timmy Hansen 2 44 X44 Vida Carbon Racing 10:08.851 Cristina Gutiérrez 2:10.292 2:11.638 Sébastien Loeb 3 55 ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team 10:15.664 Laia Sanz 2:10.237 2:10.945 Carlos Sainz 4 58 McLaren XE 10:18.988 Emma Gilmour 2:10.225 2:14.292 Tanner Foust 5 99 Chip Ganassi Racing 10:22.369 RJ Anderson 2:09.083 2:13.122 Sara Price 6 125 ABT CUPRA XE 10:22.588 Klara Andersson 2:20.785 2:11.530 Nasser Al-Attiyah 7 22 JBXE 10:23.311 Hedda Hosås 2:16.706 2:14.011 Fraser McConnell 8 6 Rosberg X Racing 10:25.891* Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky 2:10.444 2:14.401 Johan Kristoffersson 9 5 Veloce Racing 10:41.473* Molly Taylor 2:13.925 2:15.799 Kevin Hansen 10 42 XITE Energy Racing 11:00.288* Tamara Molinaro 2:14.688 2:16.121 Ezequiel Pérez Companc