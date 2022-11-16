Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has desert racing experience

NASCAR driver Austin Theriault was not the only racer to enter the United States midterm elections and see success. While Theriault was voted into the Maine House of Representatives, Joe Lombardo claimed the Nevada gubernatorial election by defeating incumbent Steve Sisolak with 48.8% of the vote to Sisolak’s 47.3%. As of this article’s publication, 99% of the vote has been counted.

Perhaps unsurprisingly considering the demographic of the off-road community, Lombardo is a Republican. Somewhat surprisingly, however, he was endorsed by both former President Donald Trump and the Republican base but did not lean into the former camp’s more extremist ideas. Still, his platform has run along standard party lines on supporting law enforcement and the like.

He has worked as the Sheriff of Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, since 2015. The state of Nevada, especially Clark County is a hotbed for American desert racing such as Best In The Desert and the iconic Mint 400, of which Lombardo served as grand marshal in 2021.

Befitting his occupation, Lombardo raced a Trophy Truck Spec in SCORE International events for COPS Racing Team, whose founder John Langley created the television series Cops. Langley approached Lombardo about joining the team after they became acquainted during filming of said show. After Langley’s passing in 2021 from a heart attack while racing the SCORE San Felipe 250, the team has continued to operate with support from Mike Meehan.

Lombardo ran the 2018 Baja 1000 for COPS and finished seventeenth in class. He has continued in BITD while campaigning for governorship, racing a Brenthel Trick Truck in Class 6100 Spec. His truck even sported “Lombardo for Governor” decals.

He will be sworn into office in January.