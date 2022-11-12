NASCAR alumni Austin Theriault, Hermie Sadler enter political realm

Despite what people say, sports have always intertwined with politics in some form. This seems to be doubly so for NASCAR where we have been greeted with cars supporting political candidates, rather outspoken drivers on such topics, and even a former president attacking a driver. Even topics as mundane as local residents and drivers arguing in favour or against renovating a track, which happens in virtually every form of racing, falls under this.

In the cases of Austin Theriault and Hermie Sadler, they’re bridging the two realms more directly as the former drivers become politicians.

As the United States midterm elections took place on Tuesday, Theriault ran as a Republican for District #1 in the Maine House of Representatives. He defeated Democrat Dana Marie Appleby by receiving 2,807 votes to 1,148. Despite the hyper-polarisation of current American politics, Theriault has repeatedly stressed his desire for bipartisanship. Other goals of his platform include tackling inflation and drugs, lowering taxes, and supporting agriculture and forestry.

Theriault competed in all three NASCAR national series between 2015 and 2019, albeit never contesting a full season. He has five career top tens in the Truck Series, four of which came for the since defunct Brad Keselowski Racing. Much of his racing success came in the now-ARCA Menards Series, where he won in his début in 2014; in 2017, he won seven times en route to the championship.

“l’m humbled Maine District # 1 voted for me to represent them in the Legislature,” tweeted Theriault. “The voters are frustrated with both parties and I hope to play a tiny part in reminding them it’s not about politics, ego or conspiracies, but government for the people. It’s time to move forward.”

Sadler and his older brother Elliott both raced in NASCAR in the 1990s through 2010s. While Hermie did not see as much success as Elliott, he scored a pair of wins in the now-Xfinity Series in 1993 and 1994, along with Rookie of the Year honours during the former. After his career as a regular ended in 2006, he returned for Cup and Xfinity races in his native Virginia (Richmond and Martinsville, plus nearby Bristol) from 2010 through 2019. He also worked as a Truck Series pit reporter for FOX Sports until 2019.

Since exiting NASCAR, Sadler has been open about politics in his home state, particularly speaking on Virginia’s ban on electronic betting machines that require skill unlike standard slot machines. As Virginia prepares for state elections in 2023, he decided to run for Senate in the redrawn 17th District. Sadler will run against Del. Emily Brewer for the Republican nomination.

Although a Republican like Theriault, Sadler is more in lockstep with the party line, having pushed for “life, the Second Amendment, and traditional values,” according to an interview with Cardinal News.

While rare, there have been occasional examples of drivers running for office in the past. Most notably, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty entered the 1996 race for North Carolina Secretary of State, but lost to Elaine Marshall with 45% of the vote to Marshall’s 53%. Petty had previously ran for Randolph County Commissioner in 1978 amidst a difficult Cup season; while he succeeded and would serve through 1994, his on-track fortunes improved enough to win his seventh title in 1979. Longtime Cup veteran Carl Edwards was also rumoured for a Senate run in 2022 but never formally entered the campaign.

NASCAR formally banned sponsorships from political action committees ahead of the 2022 season, though loopholes can be exploited such as PACs having apolitical components as the “official” sponsor.