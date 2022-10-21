Bryce Menzies, Andy McMillin renew partnership for Baja 1000

Bryce Menzies and Andy McMillin were the favourites in the 2021 Baja 1000 as their Trophy Truck dominated the overall before the vehicle died. They will seek to bounce back as they announced the continuation of their partnership for 2022.

Both sponsored by Red Bull, Menzies and McMillin are among the top Trophy Truck drivers in desert racing and perennial frontrunners at the Baja 1000, with the latter boasting five 1000 wins to his name (2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2015). Although Menzies has never won the 1000, he is a popular name with success in SCORE International and short course.

Their truck will be the first to start the 1000 after Menzies won the Baja 400 for the second straight year. Menzies has had an up-and-down 2022 season that began with winning the pole and finishing runner-up to Luke McMillin (Andy’s cousin) at the San Felipe 250, followed by retiring from the Baja 500 when his engine died. In a reversal of San Felipe, Menzies then defeated McMillin at the Baja 400.

McMillin’s 2022 has been plagued by misfortunes in virtually every race. In San Felipe, overheating and a transmission change doomed him to a sixteenth-place class finish. He switched from #31 to Eric Hustead‘s #38 truck at the 500 when the original driver was unable to make the trip, but failed to finish that race when his engine blew following a myriad of issues including oil dilution and piston scuffing, the latter of which prompted Joe Gibbs Racing to recall the motors for repairs. The 400 presented better results as he finished eighth, though he still an eventful day highlighted by Clay Lawrence‘s tyres coming off and impacting McMillin’s truck.

The Baja 1000’s tough nature makes partnerships common, especially if a driver wants to help a peer in the SCORE World Desert Championship. Luke McMillin, who is competing with Menzies for the Trophy Truck class title, will join forces with Rob MacCachren for 2022; the two won the 1000 overall in 2021. Other TT alliances include Tavo Vildósola and Alan Ampudia, along with Apdaly Lopez and Broc Dickerson.

The 2022 Baja 1000 is scheduled for 15–20 November.