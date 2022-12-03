Indian Formula 2 Star Joins Mahindra Racing In Reserve Role

With the start of Season Nine and Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship rapidly approaching, news is flying out of the all-electric series as the season opener edges ever closer. With that in mind, Mahindra Racing have announced that accomplished Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala will be their reserve driver for 2023.

Daruvala is the only Indian driver to have won a race in Formula 2, something he’s successfully done four times during his career so far. The twenty-three year old is certainly a hot prospect for Mahindra to have gotten hold of, with the Indian driver set to work in the simulator and provide support in car development at the team’s Banbury base.

Daruvala is set to attend some races during the upcoming season, including, the team’s home race, the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix. Whilst it hasn’t been confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Daruvala drive in at least one FP1 session during Season Nine, with Formula E introducing a rookie rule similar to the one used in Formula 1.

The driver’s dream of joining an Indian side has “come true”, with Daruvala incredibly excited and grateful the the “opportunity to contribute” to Mahindra’s upcoming campaign.

“To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career. Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team. Mahindra Racing’s pioneering efforts in promoting sustainability globally are commendable and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute.”

Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing announced the team’s excitement of introducing an “accomplished Indian race driver” to the all-electric series. Kharga is expecting Daruvala to be a great addition to the side thanks to his “experience and results” during his career so far.

“We are delighted to welcome Jehan to our team. As a founding member, Mahindra Racing has diligently worked towards promoting Formula E globally and we are pleased to bring a young, accomplished Indian race driver to this fantastic sport. Jehan, with his experience and results across single-seaters, will add a great wealth of knowledge to our development program. With Formula E’s debut race in India, this is an especially exciting year for us, and we are excited to give the Indian fans a truly global experience.”