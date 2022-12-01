Jake Hughes Confirmed as NEOM McLaren Reveal Full Line-Up and Gen3 Livery

With the incredibly exciting Season Nine of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship edging ever closer, the sport’s newest side have finally confirmed their first-ever Formula E line-up.

NEOM McLaren Formula E Team have announced that René Rast will be partnered by Formula 2 driver Jake Hughes, who will be making his debut in the all-electric series in at the season opening Mexico City E-Prix. The British driver has a strong track record in single-seater racing, having claimed several wins in Formula 3 between 2016-2020 before moving to Formula 2 for 2022.

Alongside his Formula 2 commitments, Hughes was a reserve and development driver for the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team for the past two seasons. Of course, Mercedes left the series at the end of their highly impressive Season Eight campaign, with McLaren having taken their place in the rapidly growing series.

Hughes is “very proud” to have been announced as not only a Formula E driver but also as a member of the “McLaren Racing family”, the British driver is raring to get going and “can’t wait” to start the all new Gen3 era of the sport.

“First and foremost, I’m very proud and feel very privileged to become part of the McLaren Racing family, being given the chance to represent such a prestigious brand. Growing up, McLaren was one of the teams that inspired me to start racing. To now go full circle, representing the team myself in Formula E feels incredible. I’ve obviously been with the Formula E team in a different guise before and we have already achieved great results. It’s good to have that relationship and I know what’s expected of me.

“Coming in at a time where a new generation car is introduced in the series excites me. It feels like a good opportunity and chance, especially being a rookie in Season 9. It’s set to be a great year and I can’t wait to kick off the journey ahead!”

“We will create something great together” – René Rast

On the other side of the NEOM McLaren garage, it’s a return to Formula E for Rast, who competed in the championship for the full Season Seven campaign with Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, whom he also competed in some rounds for during Season Six.

Rast is a podium finisher in the series and is arguably one of motorsports most decorated drivers, given the success he’s enjoyed in a variety of categories. As well as being a three-time DTM Champion, he’s also won both the Spa and Nurburgring 24 Hours, as well as class wins at Le Mans.

Rast is very pleased to be back in the series, one that he feels like he isn’t “done” with just yet.

“I am delighted to join the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. As a racing fan, McLaren has always had huge appeal. It’s an iconic name in motorsport with a rich history, so I feel privileged and proud to be able represent McLaren in Formula E next season.

“I’ve done a season in Formula E before, it was a great experience, and I felt after that year I wasn’t done yet. I’m excited that I am now getting the opportunity to continue that journey. I’m extremely motivated and have no doubt we will create something great together. I can’t wait to get started!”

“We’ve given Jake [Hughes] a chance to prove himself” – NEOM McLaren’s Ian James

For Team Principal Ian James it’s an all new look for Season Nine, with him having been the Team Principal previously for Mercedes-EQ. James enjoyed a plethora of success with Mercedes, with the Germans having claimed back-to-back Drivers’ Championships and Constructors’ Championships.

With Gen3 being a fresh start and a clean slate for all the teams, there is certainly no guarantee that James will immediately enjoy the same success with McLaren; however, they are certainly pulling out all the stops to do just that.

Given how much success the McLaren name has achieved in every category it’s competed in, it would come as no shock if the British side take to Formula E like a duck to water. Their line-up is certainly an interesting one, with it incorporating youth and experience, with the Team Principal believing that both Hughes and Rast “bring something different”.

James highlighted the “chance” the team have given Hughes, with the team believing purely in “talent development”, something Hughes is a “perfect example” of according to the McLaren boss.

“Today’s announcement feels like a long time coming. Since May this year, when we first announced McLaren Racing’s entry into Formula E, we have been working tirelessly to get in place the best possible team and structure for sustainable success. On the one hand, we have been working on the retention of the amazing talent that already was in place before going into the transitional phase. I’m proud to say I think we’ve done a great job on that front. On the other hand, we have been focusing on putting in place new processes and new talent – and the latter includes the drivers.

“I’m excited to work together with René and Jake this upcoming season. They are both incredibly talented people, and I think they will both bring something different to the mix. René has shown his race craft over and over again in every series he has competed in to date. He is not only extremely fast, but also consistent, and has valuable previous experience in Formula E, which will be of great help both to the team and himself.

“Jake is an exciting talent, who we have worked with before as our Reserve and Development driver. Over the years, the team and Jake have built a relationship, and that, combined with his sheer talent, will be what can give us an edge going into this season. We’ve given Jake a chance to prove himself on the big stage in Season 9, and his story is a perfect example of the talent development that we believe in as a team.”