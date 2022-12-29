Julio Estanguet, Ignacio Sanchis withdraw from Dakar after late health incidents

Julio Estanguet and Ignacio Sanchís‘ 2023 Dakar Rally ended before it could even start. Estanguet suffered a thrombosis episode in his right leg on the flight to Saudi Arabia that forced him to withdraw, while Sanchis suffered a crash during shakedown on Thursday that forced him out just two days before the race begins.

Estanguet’s health improved upon landing in Saudi Arabia receiving treatment, though he will still sit out the race out of caution.

“I never imagined myself being in this situation,” said Estanguet. “We had prepared physically, mentally, and logistically for what was supposed to be my last race on quads. I feel sorry for myself, for my team here, my family, friends and sponsors, and also for everyone who supports me in this.

“Today is a very sad day for me, but I thank you all for the support at this time.”

The Argentine was due to ride the #168 Can-Am in the Quad class. He first competed at Dakar in 2010 and made three more appearances in 2011, 2016, and 2019 with the most recent attempt seeing him place eighth in the category and second among 4×4 quads. An architect by trade, he had hoped to close out his career with the 2023 race.

Sanchís hit a rock during his Thursday test session and the ensuing fall resulted in fractures to his clavicle and two of his ribs, a dislocated shoulder, and an unspecified femur injury. He was taken to hospital in Jeddah, and while his injuries are not life-threatening, they will prevent him from taking part.

He was set to run his fourth Dakar, competing as the #92 Rally2 for Joyride. He raced from 2018 to 2020 before taking a two-year hiatus as a pharmacist working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December.