Mitch Evans: “Technically, the Gen3 race car is more complex”

Mitch Evans enjoyed a solid week of pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, with the New Zealander having looked particularly strong over a single push lap, something that let him down in Season Eight.

Whilst the timing sheets were being set alight by Maserati MSG Racing and DS Penske, Jaguar TCS Racing quietly went about their business, before cementing their place in the leading group on Wednesday.

Wednesday saw a mock-race weekend take place, with Evans having claimed third in the practice and qualifying sessions, suggesting that his qualifying woes of Season Eight won’t reappear in Season Nine. The week sadly didn’t end brilliantly for the Season Eight Vice-Champion, who brought out a red flag during the afternoon session on Friday after appearing to breakdown.

Nevertheless, Evans hailed the week and their qualifying simulations as “positive”, with the Jaguar driver hoping that the team will be “in a good place” come the season opener next month.

“We’ve been competitive in the sessions, as well as the qualifying simulation which is positive. Qualifying is key to success in Formula E so to be at the front of the group gives me confidence. Technically, the Gen3 race car is more complex, but as a team we’ve learned a lot this week and hope to be in a good place in Mexico in a month’s time.”

“I’ve embraced the challenge” – Sam Bird on “discovering” the I-TYPE 6

On the other side of the Jaguar garage, Formula E veteran Sam Bird “embraced the challenge” of driving the team’s new Gen3 car, the I-TYPE 6. After a difficult campaign in the most recent season, one he told The Checkered Flag at the launch of the I-TYPE 6 was “for me, emotionally, personally, professionally, a very challenging year”, the Brit is seemingly enjoying getting to grips with the new era of the sport.

Bird is one of the few drivers on the grid to have driven all three generations of Formula E machinery, something that could work to his advantage in regard to gathering crucial data. Bird is certainly looking quick, with the Brit having claimed second behind his team-mate in the fifth testing session of the week, in the new 300KW race power mode.

Reflecting on the week in Valencia, Bird explained how he “can’t wait” for the season to get underway, so that he can “apply” what he’s learnt throughout pre-season testing.

“I’ve enjoyed discovering the new aspects to our Jaguar I-TYPE 6 on the track this week. Everything from the systems and controls to the new Hankook tyre, I’ve embraced the challenge. I can’t wait to be back in Mexico City in January and apply this knowledge to my first race of the season.”