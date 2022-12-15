Pre-Season Testing Day Three: Norman Nato Puts Nissan On Top

After Maximilian Günther topped the first two days of pre-season testing at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, a new name finally ended a session on top, as Norman Nato went fastest on the third day of running.

Nato’s top spot would’ve thoroughly pleased the Nissan Formula E Team, with the Frenchman having actually looked very solid throughout the test so far. Nato, who is returning to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship following a year out, went fastest with a 1:25.776, with Mahindra Racing‘s Oliver Rowland just behind in second.

The Brit was just a tenth behind the Frenchman following the close of the third day’s running, with Sébastian Buemi claiming third for Envision Racing, following a mixed pre-season so far. It meant that DS Automobiles didn’t have one of their powertrains in the top three for the first session so far of the official test; however, Edoardo Mortara ensured that there was one in the top four.

Mortara claimed fourth for Maserati MSG Racing, whilst his team-mate ended the third day in nineteenth and a couple of seconds off the pace. Mitch Evans and Sam Bird claimed fifth and sixth for Jaguar TCS Racing, with the DS Penske duo of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Éric Vergne right behind in eighth and ninth respectively.

In between the Jaguar’s and DS Penske’s was Robin Frijns, who has been working well with the new ABT CUPRA Formula E Team outfit. Rounding off the top ten was top rookie Jake Hughes, who has looked solid all week so far for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. The Brit certainly looks comfortable in the all-electric series, with him having been a regular top ten finisher in testing so far.

Whilst Nissan would’ve been pleased to see Nato on top, it wasn’t all celebrations for the Japanese carmaker, as on the other side of the garage, Sacha Fenestraz caused the only red flag of the day. He came to a halt after Turn Eight, where he was then safely recovered.

With plenty of data still to gather, drivers and the teams will have just two more sessions on Friday to get up-to-speed with their Gen3 challengers, before the Season Nine opener in Mexico City.