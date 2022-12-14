Pre-Season Testing Day Two: Maximilian Günther and Maserati Continue Strong Start

Life in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has started beautifully for Maserati MSG Racing, as it was Maximilian Günther who once again ended the day top of the timesheets at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia.

The German driver who departed the Nissan Formula E Team at the end of Season Eight to join Maserati, has started pre-season in fine fashion, having topped all three completed sessions so far. It certainly gives the impression that the Italian carmaker aren’t in the series to simply make up the numbers, with Günther having set the quickest lap ever completed at the circuit in a Formula E car.

Following Günther’s 1:25.449, was reigning World Champion Stoffel Vandoorne who appears to be getting on with DS Penske swimmingly; however, he was over a quarter of a second behind the rapid German.

Third was taken by Norman Nato in his Nissan, after enjoying a strong session in the Spanish sun following a difficult opening day of pre-season. The DS powertrain certainly appears to be working well, with fourth having been taken by Jean-Éric Vergne, making it two DS Penske’s in the top four and three DS powertrains in the top four.

It was actually four DS powertrains in the top five, as Edoardo Mortara claimed fifth just ahead of Robin Frijns. Perhaps the star of the day, though, was rookie Jake Hughes, who has looked super so far in Valencia.

The Brit claimed seventh for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team and will be looking to make it three strong days in a row on Thursday. Only one testing session was carried out on Day Two, with a race simulation having taken place in the afternoon.