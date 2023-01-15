Connor Mosack’s 20-race Xfinity schedule revealed

Connor Mosack will pursue his busiest season of stock car racing in 2023 when he runs twenty races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. His schedule will be a healthy blend of road courses, which he is savvy on as a Trans-Am Series regular, and ovals.

Mosack finished fourth in the Trans-Am Series’ TA2 standings in 2022 with a win at Watkins Glen International. Besides this making WGI on 19 August an obvious stop, it also means he will attempt the road races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Portland International Raceway, and Sonoma Raceway. The Chicago Street Race and Road America are the lone road courses that he is not scheduled to attempt for SHR. Last season, he finished twenty-eighth at Portland for SHR ally Joe Gibbs Racing in his Xfinity début and fifteenth at WGI with SHR later in the year.

His 2023 season begins with the fourth race of the year at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished tenth in the ARCA Menards Series race there in 2022 (a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West). He also has ARCA experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he finished fourth in 2022, Bristol Motor Speedway (ninth), and Kansas Speedway (evelenth in 2021, fifth in 2022). Mosack ran the 2022 Bristol Truck Series race for his ARCA team Bret Holmes Racing, finishing thirty-first.

SHR re-signed Mosack for much of 2023 in December, and he will partner the full-timer Kaz Grala in the #26. The team has not announced other drivers in the #24.

Mosack’s 2023 Xfinity schedule