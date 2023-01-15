NASCAR Xfinity Series

Connor Mosack’s 20-race Xfinity schedule revealed

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Sam Hunt Racing

Connor Mosack will pursue his busiest season of stock car racing in 2023 when he runs twenty races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the #24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. His schedule will be a healthy blend of road courses, which he is savvy on as a Trans-Am Series regular, and ovals.

Mosack finished fourth in the Trans-Am Series’ TA2 standings in 2022 with a win at Watkins Glen International. Besides this making WGI on 19 August an obvious stop, it also means he will attempt the road races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Circuit of the Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Portland International Raceway, and Sonoma Raceway. The Chicago Street Race and Road America are the lone road courses that he is not scheduled to attempt for SHR. Last season, he finished twenty-eighth at Portland for SHR ally Joe Gibbs Racing in his Xfinity début and fifteenth at WGI with SHR later in the year.

His 2023 season begins with the fourth race of the year at Phoenix Raceway, where he finished tenth in the ARCA Menards Series race there in 2022 (a combination event with the ARCA Menards Series West). He also has ARCA experience at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he finished fourth in 2022, Bristol Motor Speedway (ninth), and Kansas Speedway (evelenth in 2021, fifth in 2022). Mosack ran the 2022 Bristol Truck Series race for his ARCA team Bret Holmes Racing, finishing thirty-first.

SHR re-signed Mosack for much of 2023 in December, and he will partner the full-timer Kaz Grala in the #26. The team has not announced other drivers in the #24.

Mosack’s 2023 Xfinity schedule

#TrackDate
1Phoenix Raceway11 March
2Atlanta Motor Speedway18 March
3Circuit of the Americas25 March
4Martinsville Speedway15 April
5Charlotte Motor Speedway27 May
6Portland International Raceway3 June
7Sonoma Raceway10 June
8Nashville Superspeedway24 June
9New Hampshire Motor Speedway15 July
10Michigan International Speedway5 August
11Indianapolis Motor Speedway12 August
12Watkins Glen International19 August
13Daytona International Speedway25 August
14Kansas Speedway9 September
15Bristol Motor Speedway15 September
16Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval7 October
17Las Vegas Motor Speedway14 October
18Homestead-Miami Speedway21 October
19Martinsville Speedway28 October
20Phoenix Raceway4 November
