Connor Mosack joins Sam Hunt for Watkins Glen

Trans-Am Series TA2 driver Connor Mosack is back for another NASCAR Xfinity Series start, this time entering the Watkins Glen International race on 20 August. He will drive the #26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in what will be his second start.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race with Sam Hunt Racing this year at Watkins Glen,” Mosack stated. “Sam has a great group of guys, and I’m looking forward to working with them. My goal going into the race is to come out with a top-ten finish. Sam has competitive cars and if we can stay out of trouble in the race, I think we will be in a good spot at the end.”

Driving for TeamSLR in Trans-Am, Mosack sits third in the TA2 standings after eight rounds. He leads the class in poles with three at Charlotte, Road Atlanta, and Mid-Ohio, while his best finish is second at Charlotte. He finished third in the 2021 standings with a win at Watkins Glen, and will get additional track time there before the Xfinity event as Trans-Am visits the New York road course on 7–11 September.

While primarily a sports car driver, Mosack’s career began in stock cars as a late model driver. In 2021, he began part-time competition in the ARCA Menards Series with all eight starts to date coming on ovals. He has run six races in 2022 for Bret Holmes Racing and scored top tens in each with a best run of third at Iowa.

In June, he made his Xfinity début as a road course ringer for Joe Gibbs Racing at Portland, but was involved in a late crash and classified twenty-eighth after starting eighth. A month later, he entered the Camping World Truck Series event at Mid-Ohio for BHR, only to once again retire as his brakes failed and placed thirty-fourth.

“Connor is a great young man and a talented race car driver, especially considering how late his racing career began,” offered SHR’s eponymous team owner. “I’m excited and proud to add him to our SHR driver roster. His personality, moral compass, and competitiveness fit in perfectly with our culture. We are all excited to get to work with him and continue his transition to the Xfinity Series.”

SHR’s #26 has been driven by seven drivers in 2022: Parker Chase, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Santino Ferrucci, Derek Griffith, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith, and Ryan Truex. Earnhardt and Nemechek have scored top tens for the team while the car sits eighteenth in owner points.