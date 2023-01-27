Dexter Stacey enters Daytona Xfinity, first start since 2016

The last time Dexter Stacey raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the series was only in its second season with said name. Seven years later, he will make his first start since 2016 when he enters the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 18 February. He will drive the #66 Chevrolet Camaro for MBM Motorsports.

“Dexter Stacey has landed an opportunity of a life time,” reads a statement from his team. “Something he’s been dreaming to achieve again, since his last time 10 years ago. Dexter Stacey will be getting behind the wheel of the 66 car owned by MBM Motorsports.

“Dexter has not always had it easy with racing, and luck is not always on his side. But Dexter’s passion for racing and his determination to never give up, helps him to land such incredible opportunities. We can not thank MBM Motorsports enough for this chance to race this year.”

Stacey first appeared in the Xfinity Series in 2012 before contesting a bulk of the 2013 calendar for his family-run team. He returned for the final three races of 2016 with Derrike Cope’s team but failed to qualify for two. In twenty-five career starts, his best finish is twenty-first at Iowa in 2013. Stacey also attempted a pair of Truck Series races in 2015, finishing twenty-ninth and twenty-fourth at Texas and Homestead for MAKE Motorsports.

Before and after his time in the United States, the Canadian has mainly stayed home to compete on the NASCAR Pinty’s Series circuit. He finished eleventh in the 2022 standings with a best finish of third at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

If Stacey makes the Daytona race, it will be his first career NASCAR start there after failing to qualify for the 2013 edition. Despite the DNQ, he also ran that year’s ARCA Menards Series Daytona opener for Mike Harmon and placed twentieth.

MBM has not announced other drivers for 2023 beyond another driver not from the United States as Argentina’s Baltazar Leguizamón will race a road course-only slate.