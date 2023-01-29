Extreme H to use new chassis, test in June

Upon débuting in 2024, Extreme H will be a hydrogen-powered sibling of Extreme E. However, the new series won’t just use the Spark ODYSSEY 21 like its electric counterpart. In an interview with Autosport, Extreme E Chief Championship Officer James Taylor revealed plans of the Extreme H vehicle having a “generation two” chassis that can be fitted with hydrogen cell.

Spark Racing Technology is developing the chassis, like they do for Extreme E and Formula E. Specifics were not revealed, though the series hopes to have a prototype ready for testing by June.

“Spark we’ve had great success with on the Formula E car and the Extreme E car, so it was a natural progression to work with them on Extreme H as well,” Taylor told Autosport.

Extreme H was unveiled prior to the start of the 2022 Extreme E season. XE already has some hydrogen elements such as the use of hydrogen generators from AFC Energy for the paddock and cars.

Hydrogen in motorsport has increased in popularity in recent years, especially as the element is easily producible and does not require much energy. The HYRAZE League, organised by ADAC and HWA, was seemingly set to be the first series exclusively racing with hydrogen vehicles with an inaugural season in 2023, though few updates have come since. As a result, barring any new developments, Extreme H appears poised to claim that moniker in 2024.

No teams, new or from XE, have confirmed their commitment to XH, though Taylor added he had “really positive” dialogue with interested suitors.

Jenson Button, owner of JBXE, attended the initial XH reveal and called it a “brilliant step forward”. Veloce Racing CEO Dan Bailey also praised the concept at the time and stated, “Veloce always supports innovation, which is exactly why we got involved in Extreme E from the very start. Hydrogen is a key pillar for the future of the automotive industry. We’re excited and supportive of the future plans and look forward to seeing how it develops.”